African National Congress Youth League leader Collen Malatji discussed Thuthukile Zuma's resignation from the party's regional executive committee

Malatji acknowledged Thuthukile's democratic right to join any political party, but urged her to raise her concerns and remain within the movement instead

Malatji's comments about Zuma and her decision sparked several reactions on social media as many weighed in on his approach to the situation

Collen Malatji said that Thuthukile Zuma was free to leave the party but also urged her to stay. Image: @Collen_Malatji3/ @Thuthu_Zuma

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji has stated publicly that Thuthukile Zuma has every right to resign from the African National Congress, while simultaneously urging her not to follow through.

Malatji addressed journalists in Johannesburg this week in response to Thuthukile's resignation from the ANC's Johannesburg Regional Executive Committee (REC).

She cited victimisation arising from her association with her father, former President Jacob Zuma, who now leads the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), as one of her reasons for stepping down.

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Malatji weighs in on Thuthukile's future

Speaking about her decision, Malatji did not shy away from characterising the situation bluntly.

"We've been dealing with the Zuma drama. We are used to it now. It's not something that scares us anymore. We don't know what's next," he said.

He noted that ANC membership is entirely voluntary and that members are free to exit as they entered. Despite his sharp remarks, Malatji said he considered the loss of Thuthukile a genuine setback for the party.

"It is unfortunate to lose a young woman like her. She is one of our strongest young women, brave and open about her views. Sometimes she borders on indiscipline, but she is a young person who expresses herself all the time," he said, urging her to work through her grievances internally.

"She must not join other political parties. She must come forward and raise her issues in the movement and see if we can address them."

How did South Africans react?

South Africans on social media responded with scepticism toward Malatji's comments.

@oqotho wrote:

"Just sums up the current arrogant ANC leaders."

@sbuzos asked:

"Does anybody still take this guy seriously? Since he became the leader of the youth, he hasn't achieved anything."

@MapulaRaseokgo called for finality:

"Call a spade a spade; the Zuma saga must end. We are expecting her mother to also follow suit."

@QInGdot2 added:

"True though...she must just leave."

@manofsteel19990 questioned Malatji's standing:

"Who does he think he is?"

Other stories about Malatji

Briefly News reported that Malatji is no stranger to making comments that spark interaction.

In January 2025, he joked that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was invited to join the ANC after the Economic Freedom Fighters leader.

He also said that Solly Mapaila should join the uMkhonto weSizwe Party if he was unhappy with the ANC.

In September 2025, he said that the Youth League demanded that no foreigner own spaza shops.

Source: Briefly News