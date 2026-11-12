Limpopo-born media personality and artist Tsaka was dragged on social media this week following his previous interview about Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

A video of Tsaka insulting Mkhwanazi previously infuriated South Africans on social media

Social media users defended Mkhwanazi this week and hope that the Lekompo star remains behind bars

South Africans drag Tsaka for insulting LT-Gen Mkhwanazi

Source: Facebook

Lekompo artist and content creator Paul Madubanyana, aka Tsaka RSA, recently received backlash on social media when he swore at LT-Gen Mkhwanazi in a video interview.

Social media users revealed that Madubanyana, who is currently behind bars, has reportedly also insulted the president of the country.

Sunday World reported on its X account on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, that Mkhwanazi wanted to deal with the musician for insulting him.

According to the publication, a recording reveals the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, discussing possible criminal charges against the musician who insulted him and his wife.

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Limpopo Chronicle shared on its X account on 6 November 2026 that the content creator's bail was dismissed.

South Africans defend Mkhwanazi

@PovertykillerB

The general said he was less interested in him, thinking that he insulted him only, only to find out that he insulted even the president and other high-ranking people. That person must be taught a lesson. He’s right!

@phestahiver

Mkhwanazi is abnormalizing all the nonsense we normalized in this country; he must never stop doing this

@MbusoDlamini01

He says he is to be made an example of so others know not to do this, which is a good thing; don't try to make a monster out of General Mkhwanazi

@CliffordChuene

I’m still waiting to hear the wrong that the General committed here, unless there’s another part where you are still going to post, because this one, there’s absolutely nothing. The way he even asked if he’s mentally well, and how he asked whether you asked the boy why he is doing that? You don’t create such content and expect nothing to happen. There’s no abuse of power here.

South Africans drag Tsaka for insulting LT-Gen Mkhwanazi

Source: Getty Images

Tsaka RSA faces 4 charges, including 2 more added after the state added 2 more in Polokwane Court

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lekompo musician Tsaka RSA made his second appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday, 19 October 2026.

The State added two more charges to his case, bringing the total to four, including statutory rap* and firearm-related offences.

His legal representative challenged the State's classification of the offences as Schedule 5, citing a missing ballistic report.

Source: Briefly News