Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi opened up about the relentless cyberbullying that made his family urge him to leave South African football

The former Orlando Pirates star spoke exclusively to the South African Football Journalists Association about how social media hate pushed him to seek peace abroad

Maswanganyi also revealed the role a club leader played in his move to Bahraini side Al Khaldiya

Former Orlando Pirates star Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi has opened up about the cyberbullying that affected his family. Image: titogram.10

Source: Instagram

Patrick "Tito" Maswanganyi never planned to leave Orlando Pirates in a hurry. But the relentless wave of online abuse directed at him made staying feel impossible, not just for him but for the people closest to him.

The former Buccaneers winger, now playing for Al Khaldiya in Bahrain, spoke candidly about cyberbullying during an exclusive interview with the South African Football Journalists Association (SAFJA) on 9 November 2026. He revealed that the social media hatred he endured became so severe that his family could no longer watch it happen and began pressuring him to walk away from South African football altogether.

Finding peace in Bahrain

Maswanganyi departed Pirates at the end of August and has since settled into life in Bahrain, featuring in four matches in the Asian Champions League Two division. He described the move as a search for something he had lost at home.

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"I've always asked the chairman to leave the club because I felt like it was the right moment while I was feeling down," he said, according to SABC Sport.

"I thought that a new move would help me discover my confidence again, and I felt that Bahrain offered me the best opportunity."

He added that the idea of leaving had been on his mind for some time and that conversations with club leader Mpumi Khoza had been ongoing long before the eventual departure. When the moment arrived, he said the decision came naturally.

Turning negativity into strength

Maswanganyi did not let the experience break him. Instead, he has used it to counsel teammates facing similar pressures.

"I always tell my teammates who might be going through something similar that they need to be patient with themselves, and to not think about all the negativity on social media because most of the time those people who type bad things are the same people who want to take pictures with you when they meet you. This is normal," he said.

It is a perspective that cuts through the common dismissal of footballers who speak out about online abuse, often accused of being unable to handle the demands of professional sport. Maswanganyi's point is simpler: the negativity can either consume you or shape you.

Despite everything, he has not severed ties with the club or its supporters. Last week, he returned to the Orlando Amstel Arena to watch his former teammates play, an experience he clearly cherished. It reminded everyone that his departure was about self-preservation, not resentment.

Source: Briefly News