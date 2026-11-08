Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi has urged the club to pursue Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch in the upcoming January transfer window

Baloyi believes Tau's winning mentality and Lorch's experience could strengthen an Amakhosi squad targeting silverware

A football analyst in a chat with Briefly News weighed in on whether the veteran signings would suit Kaizer Chiefs' long-term plans

Kaizer Chiefs are being urged to enter the January transfer window with purpose, as speculation grows around the possible arrivals of Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch at Naturena.

The calls have come from Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi, who told SoccerBeat last month that Amakhosi should use the mid-season window to strengthen their squad. The club recently secured the services of Bafana Bafana winger Elias Mokwana on a free transfer, but Baloyi believes more additions are needed.

Baloyi makes the case for Tau and Lorch

Baloyi identified former Al Ahly winger Percy Tau, 32, as a player who could bring significant value to the club.

"I think Percy Tau is available and still has a lot to give to the game. I think Chiefs need a player like him who has won everything, and he will bring that into the dressing room. He will bring the attitude, talent and professionalism," Baloyi said.

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The Chiefs legend also pointed to Thembinkosi Lorch as another candidate worth pursuing. Lorch has struggled for consistency during his time in Libya, with reports suggesting his future at his current club could come into question before the window closes.

"January is coming, and will Kaizer Chiefs go into the market? I believe they should, but only time will tell. There are a lot of players who are available right now," Baloyi added.

Analyst questions the model

Not everyone shares Baloyi's enthusiasm. Football analyst Moses Mbogo, speaking exclusively to Briefly News, cautioned against what he sees as a pattern of short-term thinking at the club.

"I feel Kaizer Chiefs need to move past this, bringing in former Premier Soccer League players who are past their prime. They don't need a quick fix at this point; they need something that can last for the future," Mbogo said.

He acknowledged that the two players could offer something, but raised doubts about the broader strategy.

"Signing Lorch and Tau would definitely be a good addition to the team, but I think they've tried this model with some former PSL stars and it didn't work too well; they need to move on from it," he said.

Whether Chiefs will act on Baloyi's recommendations when the window opens remains to be seen.

Source: Briefly News