"Hope He's Arrested": EFF Man Erupts After Girlfriend Wears ANC T-Shirt in Video
- An EFF supporter allegedly assaulted his girlfriend after she arrived home wearing an ANC T-shirt on 7 November
- The incident was captured on video in a residential courtyard setting and shared on Facebook by Daily Wilkin
- South Africans online were divided, with many condemning the man's violent reaction to the political rivalry
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A South African man who supports the Economic Freedom Fighters allegedly attacked his girlfriend after she came home wearing an ANC T-shirt, sparking widespread debate after footage of the incident spread across social media.
The video, posted on 7 November by the Facebook page Daily Wilkin, was filmed outdoors in a residential courtyard. An on-screen caption read: "An EFF supporter says he doesn't want an ANC T-shirt in his home." The footage, shared in a candid style, quickly gained traction online, with many reacting with a mix of disbelief, humour and outrage.
According to footage posted by Daily Wilkin, the disagreement between the couple was not simply a matter of political debate. The man reportedly charged at his girlfriend and assaulted her over the T-shirt she was wearing. The incident drew sharp criticism from many viewers, who pointed out that no political affiliation justifies violence. Watch the video by clicking here. Viewer discretion is advised.
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Mzansi reacts to the EFF vs ANC clash
South Africans in the comments had plenty to say about the incident:
Mawisha Modisha asked:
"Is he arrested?"
Brandon Oliphant joked:
"The man knows the ANC; can we blame him lol."
Mabele Joseph Masha wrote:
"They have breastfed the anger from their leader. A few moments later... he voted for ANC."
Thulani Ndlovu said:
"We not surprised, party yamaphara vele [it's always been a party of thugs]."
Hlabirwa Morudi wrote:
"What a fool of a man."
Ernest Mokgophi noted:
"But it's not like his party is different from the ANC; they are in the same WhatsApp group."
John Seopa joked:
"A man is the head of the family, that is good, ANC is for chilling."
Other Briefly News stories on municipal election fallout:
- Reports emerged that President Cyril Ramaphosa offered to step down as ANC leader during post-election party deliberations following the ANC’s severe setbacks and slumping performance across key municipalities nationwide.
- A ward in Mpumalanga’s Steve Tshwete Local Municipality produced an extraordinary deadlock after both the African National Congress (ANC) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) received exactly 5,939 votes each.
- A viral TikTok video showing municipal workers sweeping and clearing rubbish off the streets in Diepsloot prompted township residents to jokingly attribute the rapid sanitation drive to Helen Zille ("Gogo Zille").
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za