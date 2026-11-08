An EFF supporter allegedly assaulted his girlfriend after she arrived home wearing an ANC T-shirt on 7 November

The incident was captured on video in a residential courtyard setting and shared on Facebook by Daily Wilkin

South Africans online were divided, with many condemning the man's violent reaction to the political rivalry

A South African man who supports the Economic Freedom Fighters allegedly attacked his girlfriend after she came home wearing an ANC T-shirt, sparking widespread debate after footage of the incident spread across social media.

An EFF supporter lost it over an ANC T-shirt on an alleged gf. Image: Daily Wilkin

Source: UGC

The video, posted on 7 November by the Facebook page Daily Wilkin, was filmed outdoors in a residential courtyard. An on-screen caption read: "An EFF supporter says he doesn't want an ANC T-shirt in his home." The footage, shared in a candid style, quickly gained traction online, with many reacting with a mix of disbelief, humour and outrage.

According to footage posted by Daily Wilkin, the disagreement between the couple was not simply a matter of political debate. The man reportedly charged at his girlfriend and assaulted her over the T-shirt she was wearing. The incident drew sharp criticism from many viewers, who pointed out that no political affiliation justifies violence. Watch the video by clicking here. Viewer discretion is advised.

EFF yielded disappointing results in the local government elections of 2026. Image: Edmond Dantès

Source: UGC

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Mzansi reacts to the EFF vs ANC clash

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say about the incident:

Mawisha Modisha asked:

"Is he arrested?"

Brandon Oliphant joked:

"The man knows the ANC; can we blame him lol."

Mabele Joseph Masha wrote:

"They have breastfed the anger from their leader. A few moments later... he voted for ANC."

Thulani Ndlovu said:

"We not surprised, party yamaphara vele [it's always been a party of thugs]."

Hlabirwa Morudi wrote:

"What a fool of a man."

Ernest Mokgophi noted:

"But it's not like his party is different from the ANC; they are in the same WhatsApp group."

John Seopa joked:

"A man is the head of the family, that is good, ANC is for chilling."

Other Briefly News stories on municipal election fallout:

Source: Briefly News