A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver was spotted on 7 November carrying something far bigger than a grocery bag on his scooter

A woman filmed the driver but kept his face hidden to protect his job as he was hauling his massive load

South Africans online could not believe what they were seeing and praised the driver's resourcefulness

A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver left South Africans in disbelief. The video of him navigating the streets with a full-sized headboard strapped to his scooter went viral on 7 November.

A delivery driver was spotted trying to balance a heavy load by a woman. Image: @beautywithwhitney8

Source: TikTok

The TikTok user captured the unexpected sight while going about her day. Out of consideration for the driver, she made sure to hide his face, clearly not wanting the clip to cost him his job.

The video by @beautywithwhitney8 struck a chord immediately because of how perfectly it captured a very South African spirit: when the job calls for it, you find a way. The driver, tasked with delivering what appears to be a full headboard, did not let the size of the item stop him. He loaded it onto his scooter and kept moving. The image of a Sixty60 rider, typically associated with speedy grocery deliveries, hauling furniture through the streets was enough to stop people mid-scroll. Watch the delivery that left Mzansi speechless below:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi reacts to delivery driver

South Africans flooded the comments on @beautywithwhitney's TikTok with a mix of laughter and genuine admiration:

@Dj Bites KBY said:

"And you were minding your own business, hle."

@zaziwezondi wrote:

"The top is so cute 🥰"

@July_Midnight simply noted:

"A man makes a plan."

@Thato Mokoena reacted:

"I did not see that coming 😂"

@KaManzini joked:

"What is he doing, my Lord, and where will he leave it and come back for it? he made a plan 😂😂 hope ufukile [hope he made it] 🤣"

@lungilehlabisa laughed:

"Woza eMzansi [Welcome to Mzansi] 😂"

@°•✮CANDY💕🦓✮•° added:

"Thanks for hiding his face 😭 you're a queen!!"

The comment that perhaps said it all came from @Kintsugi, who wrote:

"They played him 😂😂😂😂", suggesting the delivery order itself may have been a surprise to the driver."

Other Briefly News stories on Checkers Sixty60 delivery grit

Pretoria Checkers employee Mpho became an overnight sensation after posting a brief video of herself looking polished and radiant while on duty in the grocery aisles.

TikTok content creator Eliel Banza gained widespread respect after sharing a detailed video documenting his full daily routine as a Checkers Sixty60 motorbike delivery driver.

A South African resident touched hearts online after stepping outside during freezing, torrential rain to hand a hot beverage and biscuits to a drenched Checkers Sixty60 courier arriving with her grocery order.

Source: Briefly News