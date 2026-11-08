Four men were shot dead at the long-distance section of the Bellville Taxi Rank on Saturday night, 7 November

A seven-year-old child and an adult man were wounded during the attack carried out by four suspects in two vehicles

The Provincial Taxi Violence Unit launched an investigation after gunmen fled the scene, with murder cases now registered

Four people were killed at a Cape Town taxi rank. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — Police in the Western Cape have opened dockets for multiple counts of murder and attempted murder following a deadly ambush at the Bellville Transit Hub on the evening of Saturday, 7 November. The incident happened a week after two people were shot dead in Hanover Park.

The attack took place around 21:00 in the long-distance transport bay, where four assailants arriving in two separate automobiles targeted a crowd of bystanders. Four adult males died of bullet wounds at the location. Emergency personnel transported a second adult male alongside a seven-year-old youth to a nearby medical facility to receive urgent treatment for gunshot injuries.

Specialised Unit Tracks Assailants

Detectives attached to the Provincial Taxi Violence Unit have assumed control of the probe to identify and track down the perpetrators who escaped after discharging numerous rounds. Western Cape SAPS representative Lieutenant Colonel Frederick van Wyk verified that legal proceedings for four homicides and two attempted homicides are underway.

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During crime scene processing, law enforcement officers impounded a handgun belonging to an operator within the transport sector. Authorities have not formally verified if this specific weapon played a role in the shooting.

Status of the Investigation

No suspects have been taken into custody thus far. Law enforcement agencies have refrained from commenting on potential underlying motives or confirming any direct connection to recent friction within local transit associations. Search operations by specialised detectives remain ongoing across the region.

View the SAPS's tweet about the case on X:

Cape Town violence claims 3 lives

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a series of taxi violence shootings across Cape Town that left three people dead and six wounded in under 24 hours. The incidents were reported in Delft, Mfuleni, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha.

The attacks unfolded across several areas, prompting the deployment of Public Order Policing units and a pledge of support from Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Police have not arrested any suspects, and authorities are appealing for information.

Source: Briefly News