Nthabiseng Moiloa, 32, was discovered inside an abandoned building on Le Roux Street, Theunissen, in the early hours of Saturday

A neighbourhood watch member who alerted police to a suspected cable theft made the grim discovery inside the derelict premises

SAPS confirmed approximately 14 stab wounds and said sexual violation had not been ruled out, with no arrests made

A crime scene tape on the left and a woman in tears on the right. Images: SAPoliceService/Facebook and MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Contributor/Getty

Source: UGC

FREE STATE — Police in Theunissen have launched a manhunt after a 32-year-old woman was found dead inside an abandoned building in the early hours of Saturday morning, 7 November 2026.

The South African Police Service confirmed that officers were called to Le Roux Street at approximately 03:40 after reports of a possible murder. Upon arrival, they were directed by a neighbourhood watch member to the derelict premises, where they found Nthabiseng Moiloa lying motionless. Emergency medical services pronounced her dead at the scene, and her next of kin subsequently identified her.

How the body was discovered

The neighbourhood watch member had originally responded to a tip-off about copper cable theft in the area. While conducting a search of the surrounding premises, he came across Moiloa inside the abandoned building and immediately contacted police.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had sustained approximately 14 stab wounds, with injuries noted to the head and stomach. She was found without half of her clothing, and police stated that the possibility of sexual violation had not been excluded.

No arrests, motive unknown

No suspects have been apprehended at the time of publication. The motive for the killing remains unclear, and investigations are continuing.

SAPS urged anyone with information to contact D/Sergeant Nnana Thekiso of the Theunissen Detectives on 071 442 9742 or 082 301 3028. Members of the public may also reach out via the CrimeStop line on 08600 10111 or submit an anonymous tip through the MySAPS App. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

See the post below:

Members of the public responded to the SAPS Facebook post with shock and grief.

@Selloane Moiloa Molisenyane wrote:

"La mobolaya ha bohloko 💔😭😭😭😭 ngwana rona."

@Thee MaNkosi Ndlangamandla urged authorities to act swiftly, saying:

"Yoh Yoh Yoh yeses you must find leyonja."

@Matshidiso Tshidy suggested:

"Fingerprints le mahlo di ka thusetsa ho fumaneng mmolai."

@Tuna Mawene added:

"Molato ka ngoana ea monyane tjee, molimo nka taolo hly."

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Source: Briefly News