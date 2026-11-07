Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat was a late withdrawal from the starting XV before South Africa's Test against Italy in Turin

The South Africa head coach, Rassie Erasmus, revealed the nature of Moerat's injury after the match at Allianz Stadium

South Africa's Nations Championship campaign continues with back-to-back clashes against France and Ireland

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed that lock Salmaan Moerat suffered back spasms before Saturday's Test against Italy in Turin, forcing a last-minute reshuffle to South Africa's starting lineup.

Moerat had been named to make his first Test appearance of the 2026 season, but was withdrawn from the XV shortly before kick-off at Allianz Stadium. Lood de Jager stepped into the starting lineup in his place, with Franco Mostert, also a World Cup winner, filling the vacancy on the bench.

Erasmus hopeful injury is not serious

Speaking to reporters after the match in the north-west of Italy, Erasmus outlined the timeline of Moerat's condition.

"Salmaan's got back spasms," Erasmus said. "He had a little bit on Thursday, but we thought it would clear up and he looked good at the captain's run."

The issue resurfaced unexpectedly during the warm-up.

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"But unfortunately, in the warm-up, he got more back spasms. So hopefully it's not too serious," the coach added.

Erasmus was otherwise satisfied with the squad's physical condition following the contest.

"He's the only casualty we had in the game. I don't think there are any other serious injuries," he said.

Boks remain unbeaten in Nations Championship

The absence of Moerat did little to disrupt South Africa's performance. The world champions produced a dominant display, defeating Italy 66-7 to extend their unbeaten run to four matches in the Nations Championship.

Attention now shifts to a demanding two-week stretch on the road. The Springboks face France at the Stade de France in Paris next Friday evening, before travelling to Dublin the following week to take on Ireland.

Source: Briefly News