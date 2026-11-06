Rassie Erasmus has stressed the importance of accuracy and maintaining intensity for the full 80 minutes against Italy

The Springboks top the Southern Hemisphere Nations Championship standings with 15 points after three victories

South Africa have named a strong team for the Turin Test as they pursue the inaugural Nations Championship title

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has warned his players against losing concentration when they face Italy in their Nations Championship clash in Turin on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

Rassie Erasmus Sends Strong Message Ahead of Italy Test in Nations Championship

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The world champions begin the European leg of the competition knowing that their performances over the next three matches could determine their route to the Finals Weekend.

Erasmus has identified accuracy and consistency as two crucial ingredients, particularly against an Italian side he believes has the quality to challenge South Africa.

According to SA Rugby, the coach emphasised the need for his players to execute their plans properly and maintain their intensity until the final whistle.

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The Springboks will kick off at 13:40 South African time at Allianz Stadium, with Ireland's Eoghan Cross appointed as referee.

Springboks lead Nations Championship standings

South Africa enter the Turin encounter at the top of the Southern Hemisphere standings after collecting 15 points from three victories in July. The Springboks are level on points with New Zealand but enjoy a superior points difference of +81 compared to the All Blacks' +51.

The standings are particularly important because they will determine the cross-hemisphere match-ups at Finals Weekend, scheduled for 27 to 29 November at Allianz Stadium in London.

After Italy, Erasmus' charges will travel to Paris to face France on 13 November before concluding their pool campaign against Ireland in Dublin on 21 November.

Despite Italy's difficult start to the competition, Erasmus is not underestimating the hosts. The Azzurri lost to Japan, New Zealand and Australia in July but remain a dangerous opponent, particularly on home soil.

South Africa have won 18 of their 19 previous meetings against Italy, with their only defeat coming in Florence in 2016. The Springboks also claimed a 32-14 victory when the teams last met in Turin in November 2025.

Rassie Erasmus names strong Springboks team

Erasmus has selected an experienced starting XV, demonstrating the importance he places on securing another victory.

Siya Kolisi will captain the side, with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese completing the loose trio. Salmaan Moerat partners Ruan Nortje in the second row, while Ox Nche, Thomas du Toit and Malcolm Marx form the front row.

The backline includes Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel, while the bench features six forwards and two backs.

However, the Springboks will be without several established players, including Cheslin Kolbe, Eben Etzebeth, Andre Esterhuizen and Handre Pollard, who are unavailable through injury.

RG Snyman and Kwagga Smith are also sidelined with longer-term injuries. The Turin encounter therefore presents another important test of South Africa's squad depth as Erasmus looks to keep his team on course for the Nations Championship title.

Source: Briefly News