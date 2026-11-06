Nedbank announced a phased national rollout of smart ID services through its branches in partnership with the Department of Home Affairs

The bank plans to test the service with internal staff in November before expanding to nine pilot sites across multiple provinces

Nedbank confirmed it will waive the convenience fee during the pilot phase so customers can access the service at no extra cost

The bank takes on smart ID services. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL and Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Nedbank is preparing to bring smart ID applications directly to its banking branches through a formal partnership with the Department of Home Affairs, offering South Africans a more convenient way to access government identity services.

The bank confirmed on 5 November 2026 that technical integration and testing between Home Affairs systems and Nedbank's digital banking platforms are already underway. The first milestone in the rollout will see the service made available to Nedbank employees during November, allowing the bank to refine the system before it reaches the public.

Nedbank will pilot smart ID services at nine branches. Image: SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

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What Nedbank's pilot phase looks like

According to reports by iWeb, after the internal testing phase, Nedbank will expand to nine strategically selected pilot sites spread across multiple provinces. Werner Terblanche, managing executive of channel operations at Nedbank, described the approach as deliberate and evidence-based. Terblanche said:

"The pilot phase will follow a structured test-and-learn approach. Insights gained will inform the rollout of additional sites as the partnership expands in early 2027, establishing a footprint that spans all nine provinces and strengthening access to DHA services through Nedbank's national branch network and digital platforms."

Passport services are expected to follow smart IDs in a second phase of the project, though no timeline for that has been confirmed yet.

No fee during the pilot

One of the more immediately welcome details for customers is the pricing arrangement during the pilot. Nedbank confirmed the convenience fee that would normally apply will be waived entirely while the pilot is running. Terblanche noted:

"To further empower our clients and encourage strong uptake, the convenience fee will be waived during the pilot phase, ensuring everyone experiences the full value of the solution from day one."

The bank will use a national convenience framework developed by National Treasury and the Department of Home Affairs to determine how services will be priced once the full rollout begins.

Nedbank is not the only bank moving in this direction. FNB, Standard Bank, Capitec and Absa have all been involved in similar efforts to bring Home Affairs services into bank branches, easing pressure on traditional Home Affairs offices and making identity services more accessible to more South Africans.

Nedbank's full scaling phase is planned for 2027, once client experience outcomes and operational stability have been validated through the pilot.

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Source: Briefly News