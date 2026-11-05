Orlando Pirates moved ahead of Kaizer Chiefs in combined social media followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X

The off-pitch milestone followed Pirates' victory over Chiefs in the 186th edition of the Soweto Derby

One platform in particular proved decisive in tipping the overall follower count in the Buccaneers' favour

Orlando Pirates have overtaken Kaizer Chiefs in total social media following, adding an off-pitch victory to their recent triumph in the 186th edition of the Soweto Derby.

The Buccaneers won their first Soweto Derby of the season in the Betway Premiership last weekend and are getting another bragging rights over the Glamour Boys.

**Chiefs Hold the Lead on Facebook and X**

A comparison across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X places Pirates at approximately 10.9 million combined followers, while Amakhosi sit at 10.44 million — a gap of roughly 455,700 in favour of the Buccaneers.

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Kaizer Chiefs retain their dominance on two of the four platforms. On Facebook, Amakhosi have 5.9 million followers to Pirates' 5.6 million, and on X, Chiefs lead with 3.1 million against the Buccaneers' 2.1 million. The two clubs are level on Instagram, each with 1.2 million followers.

**TikTok Proves the Decisive Platform**

Pirates' commanding TikTok presence is what ultimately tips the overall count in their favour. The Sea Robbers have accumulated two million followers on the platform, while Chiefs have 244,300 — a difference of more than 1.75 million on TikTok alone.

The social media development comes on the back of Pirates' victory in the 186th Soweto Derby, which kept their unbeaten run in the Betway Premiership intact as the club continues to defend their league title.

Kaizer Chiefs still have the chance to overtake them if they put more effort in their TikTok page for their fans to follow.

Source: Briefly News