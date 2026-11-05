An experienced Irish rugby voice has weighed in on the contrasting disciplinary outcomes, offering an explanation that South African fans will want to hear

The former referee has pointed to one crucial detail involving a Bulls player and his Connacht opponent

His comments have also raised questions about a controversial technique that continues to feature in modern rugby

Cobus Reinach and Jan-Hendrik Wessels at Springboks training. An ex-Irish referee has explained why he believes the cases involving Wessels and Tadhg Furlong were different. Image: Phil Walter

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Former Irish referees' chief Owen Doyle has explained why he believes Jan-Hendrik Wessels' and Tadhg Furlong's disciplinary cases differed, despite the similarities between the allegations. His comments come after Furlong was cleared of foul play following an incident involving Munster's Gavin Coombes, while Wessels received an eight-week suspension last season.

Writing in his Irish Times column on Monday, 2 November 2026, Doyle defended the decision to cite the Leinster prop but questioned whether there was enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Why Tadhg Furlong escaped suspension

Coombes complained to referee Andrew Brace during Leinster's United Rugby Championship (URC) meeting with Munster on 24 October. However, the television match official could not establish what had happened.

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Furlong was subsequently cited, but an independent disciplinary committee dismissed the complaint on 29 October.

Doyle argued that the available footage did not conclusively establish the alleged offence.

Doyle wrote that the available footage did not clearly establish whether Furlong had grabbed Coombes in the groin area.

He added that Furlong could have argued that any contact was accidental, making a conviction difficult without stronger evidence.

Owen Doyle explains the Wessels difference

The former referees' chief pointed to Josh Murphy's immediate reaction during the incident involving Wessels and Connacht last season.

Murphy struck the Bulls hooker and initially received a red card. That decision was subsequently overturned, while Wessels was handed a nine-week suspension, reduced to eight weeks on appeal.

Doyle maintained that Murphy's reaction provided an important distinction. He argued that the probability of something untoward happening in the Wessels incident appeared "beyond reasonable doubt", unlike the Furlong case.

Tadhg Furlong was cleared to represent Ireland after a URC disciplinary panel unanimously ruled he did not commit an act of foul play. Image: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

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Former referee calls for rugby law changes

Doyle also suggested that rugby authorities should consider outlawing cleanout techniques in which players put their arms between opponents' legs near the groin. He believes the practice creates unnecessary health and safety concerns.

His intervention adds another perspective to the disciplinary debate, which has attracted considerable attention in South Africa following the contrasting outcomes involving Wessels and Furlong.

Rassie Erasmus questions rugby disciplinary decisions after Tadhg Furlong ruling

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus took another swipe at rugby's disciplinary processes after Tadhg Furlong was cleared following an alleged incident involving Munster's Gavin Coombes.

Erasmus questioned whether those responsible for the decisions could sleep peacefully, while expressing pride in being South African.

Source: Briefly News