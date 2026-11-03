The Springboks have identified areas of concern following their recent Nations Championship matches, with preparations taking a different turn ahead of Saturday's encounter

Jerry Flannery has explained what went wrong in two particularly frustrating performances and why the coaching staff want to see improvements

Italy present a different attacking challenge, and the Boks are preparing for several areas that could test their defensive organisation

The Springboks are looking to rectify their defensive issues against Italy. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks are looking to tighten up their defence when they face Italy in Turin on Saturday, 7 November 2026, after conceding points in several matches during the 2026 international season.

Defence coach Jerry Flannery has identified missed tackles and defensive lapses as areas requiring attention. He believes the team cannot afford similar mistakes against an Italian side that can exploit weaknesses.

Speaking to Rugby365 from the team's hotel in Turin on Tuesday, 3 November, Flannery explained that the Boks' defensive concerns were particularly evident against Australia and Scotland.

South Africa have conceded an average of 23 points across their nine Tests this season. However, Flannery distinguished between the problems experienced in those two encounters.

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"I don't think the two games [Australia and Scotland] mirrored each other, although we conceded a lot of points in both outings and we were disappointed with that," he told Rugby365.

He explained that Australia's points came largely from disciplinary problems, which allowed them into the Springboks' 22, while Scotland caused more concern by breaking through the defensive line.

"The Scotland game was probably more disappointing for me because they managed to go through us," Flannery added.

The defence coach pointed to the subsequent match against Wales as evidence of progress, with South Africa keeping their opponents scoreless.

Why Italy could test the Springboks' defence

Flannery expects Italy to challenge the Boks through their powerful set-piece, direct running and kicking game.

He also highlighted the danger posed by players such as Ange Capuozzo, who can capitalise on loose balls and create attacking opportunities.

"They are a really good direct team, because they've got a good set-piece they can launch effectively off that," he explained.

He also recalled how Italy troubled South Africa in Pretoria last season before the world champions responded with a 45-0 victory in Gqeberha.

Springbok defence coach Jerry Flannery flagged specific defensive problems from the Australia and Scotland Tests this season. Image: springboks.rugby

Source: UGC

Flannery warns against focusing on individual players

Despite Italy missing important players, Flannery insists the hosts deserve respect. He highlighted their scrum, coaching structures and developing squad depth ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks therefore intend to defend collectively rather than concentrate exclusively on Italy's individual threats.

Their encounter at Allianz Stadium will provide an important examination of those improvements as South Africa continue their Nations Championship campaign.

Paul de Villiers offers Rassie Erasmus an unexpected Springbok option

Briefly News also reported that Stormers youngster Paul de Villiers could provide the Springboks with an unusual option during their November campaign.

Rassie Erasmus confirmed that the 22-year-old has impressed with his ability to cover a position usually occupied by specialist backs. However, the coach has made it clear that De Villiers' potential involvement in that role comes with an important condition.

Source: Briefly News