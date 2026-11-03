South African digital creator Mrs Wilken and viral dancing teacher Mrs Bullock joined forces for a choreographed dance video

The two women slid into frame and launched into high-energy moves to the Amapiano hit 'Setla' by Uncool MC and DJ Maphorisa

South Africans flooded the comments with love for the unexpected pairing, with many saying they are ready for more collabs

Mrs Wilken and Mrs Bullock’s dance collab. Images: @mrsjaun.k.wilken/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Two South African content creators brought serious energy to TikTok on 2 November 2026. Juandre Keyana Wilken, known online as @mrsjaun.k.wilken, posted a choreographed dance video filmed outside a residential home. Her partner in the clip was Domonique Bullock, better known as @deemrsbee, the former Pretoria High School for Girls teacher who became a household name in 2022 when her classroom dance video went viral.

The clip opens with both women sliding into the camera's frame before launching into a high-energy routine. They throw a leg high into the air on entry, then move straight into the full choreography. The track driving it all is Setla, an Amapiano single released on 4 September 2026 by Uncool MC, DJ Maphorisa and NTSAKO XVI, featuring Focalistic and Shaun 101.

A collab Mzansi did not know it needed

Mrs Wilken is a popular South African lifestyle and family content creator, while Mrs Bullock built her following through joyful, spontaneous moments that started in a school corridor. The two have been connecting on social media recently, sharing content on both TikTok and Instagram, and this video is their most talked-about collaboration yet.

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Watch the dance that has Mzansi talking:

Mzansi reacts to the dynamic duo

South Africans in the comments section on the TikTok page could not contain themselves:

@Mbali.N wrote:

"Ma'am! Even rumours don't spread this far 😂♥️"

@lebohang said:

"I don't think y'all understand just how cool they are 😭😭"

@swartjuane shared:

"What a collab girls 🫰🏻🫰🏻🫰🏻🫰🏻 LOVE!"

@Lwazi123 added:

"They have found each other guys, we are ready for December nazooo [and so on] 🥰🥰🥰"

@Just Mpume👑 called it:

"A match made in South Africa 🇿🇦🥰🥰"

@Carol Thembelihle Neta joked:

"That kick could kick my problems away."

@God's grace said:

"Let me get the midwife on standby, this baby is another groover in the making."

The comment section was a mix of admiration and humour, with many viewers watching the video multiple times. With December around the corner and the pair now firmly in each other's orbit, South Africans are clearly hoping this is just the beginning.

More on amazing dance videos

Briefly News recently reported on UCT cheerleaders whose sharp, synchronised routine drew comparisons to the Dancing Dolls.

recently reported on UCT cheerleaders whose sharp, synchronised routine drew comparisons to the Dancing Dolls. Throwback clips showed how Jerusalema united millions across 156 countries, with South Africans flooding the comments with pride.

Two proudly South African men got down to the Amapiano song Paris, and viewers could not stop laughing at their confidence.

Source: Briefly News