Thapelo Mokoena travelled to China with his wife Lesego and their kids for the Chery User Summit 2026

The actor and his family turned heads with their stylish outfits, drawing massive praise online

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the post with fire emojis and heartfelt messages for the Mokoena family

Thapelo Mokoena shared beautiful family moments from their trip to China, giving followers a glimpse of their international getaway. Image: Thapelo Mokoena

Source: Instagram

Thapelo Mokoena has got fans doing a double take after sharing a series of family photos from China, where he attended the Chery User Summit 2026 alongside his wife Lesego and their two boys. The Invictus Games actor posted the family snaps on Instagram under the caption:

"Thank you, China. 🇨🇳 ❤️ #cheryusersummit2026 #CheryFamily ✊🏽"

nd the internet quickly did what it does best, lose its mind over how good everyone looked. Dressed to the nines in coordinated outfits, the Mokoena family radiated a kind of effortless elegance that had followers reaching for superlatives.

The Mokoena family steals the show in China

Thapelo's outfit drew particular attention, with fans calling him everything from "dapper" to the Prince of Zamunda. But it was Lesego who quietly became the breakout star of the post, with several followers stunned by her figure. Even singer Msaki jumped into the comments, writing "Zamunda FC 🔥", a nod to the royal family energy the Mokoenas were giving off. Actress Portia Mohale also showed love with a string of heart-eyes emojis.

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The trip appears to have been tied to Thapelo's involvement with Chinese automotive brand Chery, whose annual user summit brought together brand ambassadors and partners from across the globe.

See post here:

Fans react to the stylish family snaps

The post drew a wave of admiration from across social media. Below is a selection of the reactions:

@risunam:

"Beautiful family. 🫶🏾"

@ashley_ckem:

"What a man ughhh. 🥹"

@tea_teez:

"Kinda rude of Lesego to have such a ridiculously flat stomach after birthing TWO (2!) boys! 🤨😅"

@sinonduna:

"That Mrs Mokoena is fiiiiine. 🫦🔥 What a beautiful family. ♥️♥️"

@rorisang_mohapi_grootboom:

"@lesego_tshepang Ok fine, I'm going back to the gym. 😭😂🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷"

@nolwazishange:

"Bathathe Prince of Zamunda. 🔥🔥🔥"

@nurigallow:

"The best family. You're all so incredible. ❤️"

Mzansi woman living in China does a grocery haul

A South African expat living in China shared a video showing a massive grocery haul she bought for just R1,3K.

The kitchen counter was packed with fresh produce, meats, drinks, snacks and household essentials.

Source: Briefly News