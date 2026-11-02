Tyla Receives Mixed Reviews for Dressing as Lebo Mathosa for Halloween: "It's Incomplete"
- Multi-talented singer and songwriter Tyla received mixed reviews on social media over the weekend when she revealed her Halloween costume
- The South African-born star impersonated her late idol Lebo Mathosa, who passed away 20 years ago
- South Africans on social media commented on Tyla's look on Sunday, 1 November 2026
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Award-winning musician and media personality Tyla recently impressed South Africans on social media when she dressed as Lebo Mathosa for Halloween 2026.
The South African star, who recently acquired 24.7 million listeners on Spotify, was previously compared to the Boom Shaka legend.
Musician Shekinah recently praised the late Boom Shaka member Lebo Mathosa, who passed away 20 years ago.
Entertainment channel PopCultureZA shared pics of the artist's outfit on its X account on Sunday, 1 November 2026.
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"Tyla as the late Lebo Mathosa for Halloween," the channel captioned the post.
South Africans react to the musician's outfit
@grootsuster commented:
"A blonde wig would’ve completed the look."
@AintNoRoleModel said:
"Lol, watch.. A few days from now, someone is gonna find a picture of Rihanna in animal print and then claim Tyla was copying her with this look."
@Rose031090 responded:
"They will find a way to say it's Rihanna."
@PortiaN3425 wrote:
"She really loves her so much."
@Heidie327123453 replied:
"It's disrespectful without a blond wig or her signature blonde braids."
@ZuuuV12 said:
"They will say she's copying Rihanna or that Khia girl that never charts anywhere."
@Dingumuzi4 responded:
"Wear a blond wig to complete a look. Blond hair was her signature look; without it, it's incomplete.... We love you though..."
@SibusisoBl3509 commented:
"Lebo Mathosa! A South African legend."
Tyla Submits Collaboration "I Don't Care" Featuring Babalwa M for Grammy Consideration
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that musician Tyla officially submitted her APop collaboration 'I Don't Care' featuring Babalwa M for a Grammy consideration.
The track has been entered into the Best African Music Performance category at the upcoming GRAMMY Awards.
The submission forms part of Tyla's broader For Your Consideration campaign across multiple major categories.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za