Maighlin Andrews opened up about how she has been coping since losing her husband, Lions lock Hyron Andrews, two weeks ago

The Lions ended their European tour with a third consecutive defeat as players continued to grapple with the loss of their teammate

Andrews' cause of death was confirmed following an autopsy conducted by French authorities

The wife of Lions lock Hyron Andrews has spoken publicly about the psychological toll of his sudden death, revealing a thought that continues to haunt her in the weeks since she lost him.

The wife of Lions lock Hyron Andrews has spoken publicly about the psychological toll of his sudden death. Image: Maighlin Andrews

Source: Facebook

Maighlin Andrews said she sometimes cannot accept that her husband is gone, telling herself instead that he is simply away playing rugby.

"Sometimes I think he isn't dead, just on tour," she said. The couple have two young sons, Hendrix and Emerson.

Andrews, 31, was found unresponsive in a shower cubicle at the Lions' team hotel on Île de Ré, France, on Friday, 16 October 2026, the day before the side's Champions Cup fixture against La Rochelle. Emergency responders were unable to revive him.

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The Lions confirmed on 21 October that he died from an aortic dissection, a condition involving a tear in the body's main artery, following a post-mortem examination carried out by French authorities. Arrangements were subsequently made to repatriate his body to South Africa.

Lions face 3 consecutive defeats

The Johannesburg side returned to action on Friday, 30 October, taking on Glasgow Warriors in Scotland, where supporters paid tribute to Andrews with a fifth-minute applause. The Lions lost 29-20, their third straight defeat on a European tour defined by grief.

Lions assistant coach Wessel Roux acknowledged that members of the squad were still processing what had happened. He added that the team had attempted to refocus on rugby, while conceding that the idea of simply moving on was unrealistic.

Hyron Andrews' Wife Says 'Sometimes I Think He's Just on Tour' 2 Weeks After His Death

Source: Facebook

Tributes and a retired jersey

During the Lions' match against La Rochelle, the club placed Andrews' No 5 jersey on the field during a minute's silence. Several players were visibly emotional as spectators applauded the former Sharks and Sale Sharks lock. The Lions also retired his jersey number for the rest of the Champions Cup campaign.

Before Maighlin's interview, she had shared a tribute on Facebook in which she wrote about the future the two had envisioned together and her wishes for their sons. She appealed to friends, family members, and former teammates to send photographs and memories of Andrews so that Hendrix and Emerson could grow up with a fuller picture of who their father was.

Lions coach explains decision to play after Hyron’s death

Briefly News previously reported that the Lions went ahead with their Investec Champions Cup match against La Rochelle in France shortly after confirming the death of teammate Hyron Andrews

Coach Ivan van Rooyen addressed the media before kickoff, explaining the team's decision to play in honour of the 31-year-old

Source: Briefly News