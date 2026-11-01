SAPS North West confirmed the arrest of two suspects linked to the brutal farm attack on Donovan Marx in the Seyferfontein area

The Northwest farmer was tortured during the attack, and his vehicle was later recovered abandoned in the Iliasar area

Captain Bonita Dry led the multidisciplinary team that tracked down the suspects, with more still being sought

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a violent farm attack on Donovan Marx. The South African Police Service in North West confirmed progress with the case on 31 October 2026.

A Provincial Commissioner speaks on the Donovan Marx farm attack. Image: SAPS / Ian Cameron

Source: UGC

The attack took place on 28 October 2026 at Marx's farm in the Seyferfontein area near Ventersdorp. Three attackers gained access to the property, tied up a farm worker, and then turned on Marx himself. During the assault, his attackers tortured him and cut off both his earlobes. Marx was still recovering in a Potchefstroom hospital when officers visited him to share news of the breakthrough.

The Provincial Commissioner of the North West, delivering the update at a press briefing alongside Captain Bonita Dry and fellow officials, described the crime as "brutal and sadistic" and said the investigation had run without pause since the incident was first reported. Captain Bonita Dry headed the multidisciplinary team responsible for tracking down the suspects. The Commissioner credited her dedication and the cooperation of the broader farming community in the Ventersdorp and Potchefstroom areas, noting that local farmers had even offered a reward for information leading to the suspects' arrest.

Marx's vehicle, which was taken during the attack, was located abandoned in the Iliasar area on the morning of 31 October. Forensic specialists from the criminal record centre processed the vehicle to collect DNA evidence. The Commissioner and Captain Dry personally visited Marx in hospital to deliver the news. He and his wife, Mrs Marx, received it "with gratitude and with thanks."

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At least one suspect remains at large, and the SAPS stated it would continue pursuing all those involved. Officials also emphasised their focus on building a watertight case for the National Prosecuting Authority. Watch the full SAPS North West press briefing on the Donovan Marx farm attack:

SA discusses Donovan Marx case arrests

South Africans responded strongly to the update on the SAPS Facebook page:

Carla Bulls said:

"Captain, your determination, your dedication, your determination is a beautiful example for me. You worked for hours straight and simply didn't give up. And that's exactly how I got to know you."

Thys De Beer shared:

"Stunning work done, keep it up. Thanks for the professional feedback; we appreciate the news and the way it was delivered to the broader South African citizens!"

Pieter Booysen noted:

"Poor Captain Bonnita Dry (forgive the spelling) looks like she hadn't slept since Wednesday. Capt., on behalf of South Africa, I salute you for your commitment and determination to see this through. Please look after yourself. God bless."

Corna Hartzer Kamffer called her:

"Iron Lady! Thank you to you and your team!!"

Buyisile Isaac Johnson added:

"Well done SAPS North West. I will encourage all farmers to try to protect themselves and their property by all means they have."

Other Briefly News stories on the Donovan Marx farm attack

The family of Donovan Marx, alongside his wife Louise, issued an official statement to dispel dangerous internet rumours and clarify the exact nature of his medical condition.

Details of the early-morning ambush between Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp sparked immediate political debate after Freedom Front Plus leader Corné Mulder publicly condemned the extreme cruelty inflicted on Marx while hospital teams worked to extract a bullet from his torso.

North West police identified the suspects responsible for the violent home robbery, torture, and attempted murder of 50-year-old cattle farmer and businessman Donovan Marx, confirming investigators are tracking the gang after they fled the province.

Source: Briefly News