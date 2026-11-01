Hillbrow police arrested a 23-year-old woman on 31 October 2026 in connection with a robbery targeting an e-hailing driver the day before

Dashcam footage of the incident spread across social media, helping authorities identify and locate the suspect within 24 hours

Two more suspects remain at large as the arrested woman prepares to face the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court

A woman arrested. Images: SAPoliceService/Facebook

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG — A 23-year-old woman is in police custody after dashcam footage of a robbery targeting an e-hailing driver in Hillbrow circulated widely on social media, leading to her arrest within 24 hours of the incident.

According to the South African Police Service, the robbery took place on Friday, 30 October 2026, when an e-hailing driver was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash in Hillbrow. The driver subsequently opened a case of robbery with local police.

Dashcam footage drives quick arrest

After the footage began circulating on social media platforms, Hillbrow Acting Station Commander Colonel Marite established a dedicated task team to investigate the robbery and pursue those responsible. By Saturday, 31 October 2026, the task team had arrested one female suspect in connection with the case.

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The arrested woman is expected to appear before the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Monday, 2 November 2026. Police confirmed that two additional suspects linked to the robbery remain at large, and investigations are ongoing.

South Africans credit social media and dashcams

The rapid arrest drew widespread commentary on SAPS Facebook page, with many users crediting the combination of dashcam technology and online public engagement for the swift outcome.

@Mluleki Manci Nowanga wrote:

"You'll say police are not working until they start looking for you."

@Dave Thabo Motshabi asked:

"Is this the one that was dressed like she is going to church...LOL!"

@La Vida Eddie Nukeri noted:

"Facebook detectives are working overtime."

@Precious MaMbambo Kwatsha added:

"Oh, these dash cams are doing the Lord's work 🥹"

@Ontiretse Jnr quipped:

"I think the Government should start paying our Social Media detectives now...😭"

@CellerDoor summed up the mood:

"Dashboard camera plus social media detectives, what a combination 👌"

@Abner Maloka declared:

"Facebook detectives are more powerful than the FBI."

See the SAPS statement on the Hillbrow robbery arrest:

More on SA police arrests and crime

Briefly News recently reported that SAPS arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of Shaun Marais during an alleged road rage incident in Gqeberha.

recently reported that SAPS arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of Shaun Marais during an alleged road rage incident in Gqeberha. South African children as young as seven can face defamation lawsuits, while at least one teenager or tween has reportedly been arrested weekly for online offences in 2026.

Sannieshof farmers earned praise after using their private surveillance network to help SAPS track down three suspects following a bank robbery in North West.

Source: Briefly News