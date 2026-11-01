Veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi fell on stage during Vusi Nova's performance at the KOTA Festival on 1 November

A TikTok video of the incident went viral, with the on-screen caption conveying concern for the veteran musician

South Africans flooded the comments with a mix of worry for Ringo and uncontrollable laughter at the moment

Ringo Madlingozi fell during a performance with Vusi Nova. Image: @ringomadlingozi

Source: Instagram

Legendary South African musician Ringo Madlingozi fell on stage during a live performance at the KOTA Festival on 1 November. The incident happened while Vusi Nova was performing at the outdoor nighttime concert, with Ringo appearing on stage before the tumble.

A TikTok user captured the crowd-shot footage at the festival, which features a large video screen and a brightly lit stage. The clip spread quickly online after being posted with the caption:

"Ringo Madlingozi fell on stage during Vusi Nova's performance 💔."

Some viewers were genuinely concerned about whether the icon had been hurt, while others could not hold back their laughter after watching the clip by @mapula359 more than once. Watch the moment Ringo fell on stage at the KOTA Festival below:

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South Africans react to Ringo's fall

Comments poured in from across Mzansi, ranging from sympathetic to side-splitting:

@mazwide'lomuhlekaMnisi wrote:

"Aiyo manje Vusi continues to perform as if nothing happened 🤣😅"

@Lilly🍒 reacted:

"Yaz he saw kutsi [that] he was falling, but he still fell 😭😂"

@Mjekejeke added:

"Bo Ringo ba hudile bathong [Ringo and them stumbled, people]......😭"

@bernadinewhitten noted:

"No one's talking about the girl in front that couldn't keep her laugh and showed her friend that she recorded the fall 😳😂"

@Tebogo TT shared:

"I was not laughing until I watched the video 3 times, and I couldn't help but laugh."

@Africa Ngomane said:

"I hope the Legend didn't suffer serious injuries."

Other Briefly News stories about stage blunders

Global music icon Céline Dion gave concertgoers a brief scare after slipping and falling onstage during her highly anticipated comeback residency at the Plénitude Arena in Nanterre, Paris.

A Miss Thailand pageant contestant named Kamolwan turned a potentially humiliating disaster into a masterclass in composure after her dental veneer or false teeth unexpectedly slipped out of her mouth during a live speech.

South African DJ and TV personality Lamiez Holworthy experienced an unexpected tumble while performing alongside DJ Njelic on the Piano People stage at Afro Nation in Praia da Rocha, Portugal.

Source: Briefly News