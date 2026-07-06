Lamiez Holworthy fell on stage during the 6th edition of Afro Nation, which took place from 3 to 5 July at Praia da Rocha beach in Portugal

The South African DJ and TV show host was among several South African artists on the line-up, including Tyla, Uncle Waffles, and MaWhoo

Despite falling on stage in front of about 40,000 people, Lamiez said she had the time of her life at Afro Nation

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Lamiez Holworthy (34) is a South African DJ, television personality, radio presenter, record producer, businesswoman and philanthropist. Photos: @Lamiez Holworthy

Source: Getty Images

The DJ, TV and radio presenter, Lamiez Holworthy, who previously made headlines following her wedding to rapper Khuli Chana in Mafikeng, found herself trending again after she fell on stage in Portugal.

Lamiez Holworthy fell on stage

South African musician and media personality Lamiez Holworthy said she had the time of her life at Afro Nation Portugal despite falling on stage.

The incident occurred during her Day Two performance alongside DJ Njelic. Later, Lamiez shared a video of the moment on Instagram. The caption read:

“HAVE YOU EVER FALLEN in front of people? No? Yes?! Well I did on a whole @afronation @pianopeopleofficial stage and @njelic_sa and I carried on rocking the minute he was able to get me up.🙈 ”

She continued,

“Not sure if it was those [redacted] “Howdy Neigbour boots” or if it’s coz my knees are giving up on me. 😂😭 I tripped on that fan coz I was so in to it.”

In the video, Lamiez Holworthy, who recently celebrated her birthday, said:

“There is something about when you are in your thirties, right? The knees are not the same anymore. Not me falling on stage, Sana, in front of thousands of people.”

She continued,

“Njelic struggled to pick me up, but I am here, I am alive. That was so much fun.”

Reflecting on the event in another video, Holworthy said the experience was different from what she was used to, but she enjoyed every moment.

“It’s so wild for me because I’m not used to being at events so early. I’m not used to being among people. So this is all new to me, but it is also just so exciting getting to experience Africans from all over, people from all over the world. But one, it is seeing how proud other Africans are of their countries.”

She added:

“Look, all that I am is because of Pretoria, it’s because of South Africa, it’s because of Africa, it’s because of you.”

Lamies Holworthy fell on stage during her Afro Nation performance in Portugal at the beginning of July 2026. Photos: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Afro Nation 2026

The sixth edition of Afro Nation took place from 3 to 5 July at Praia da Rocha beach in Portimão, Portugal.

The festival attracted more than 40 000 attendees from over 180 countries for three days of music and cultural celebrations.

The line-up featured Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake, Tyla, Gunna, Kehlani, Ludmilla, Mariah The Scientist, Olamide, Theodora and many more.

The Piano People stage showcased Amapiano artists including Uncle Waffles, Kelvin Momo, Focalistic, and Madumane.

General admission day tickets were priced at $162 (about R2,627).

SA reacts to Lamiez Holworthy's toy gun-shaped phone cover

In more news about Lamiez, Briefly News reported about Wednesday, 6 May 2026, when DJ Lamiez Holworthy trended after showing off unusual phone cases on TikTok.

Music blog The Audio Lab SA reposted one of the videos on X with a light-hearted caption, but some social media users found the phone case funny and entertaining, while others called it reckless and immature.

Source: Briefly News