Trevor Gumbi was the first celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer South Africa Season 3

Speaking about his time on the hit SABC 2 singing competition, the comedian had an exclusive interview with Briefly News

The TV personality was disguised as Ponte Tower, an iconic Johannesburg building, which had fooled many of the investigators

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Trevor Gumbi said he had a sense of relief after he was unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’. Image: trevorgumbi

Source: Instagram

Comedian Trevor Gumbi was the first celebrity masked singer to be revealed on the hit TV show The Masked Singer South Africa Season 3.

16 A-list Mzansi celebrities conceal their identity on the SABC 2 show, while performing their favourite hits. Leaving the four investigators, Somizi Mhlongo, J’Something, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba, to deliberate who is behind the mask.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Gumbi, who was disguised as the iconic Johannesburg building, Ponte Towers, spoke about the relief he had when he had to take his mask off and how he could not wait to share the experience with his loved ones. Despite being the first celebrity to get eliminated, Gumbi still had jokes for days!

Trevor Gumbi has spoken about ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’. Image: trevorgumbi

Source: Instagram

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Trevor Gumbi on The Masked Singer SA experience

After hiding in plain sight on The Masked Singer South Africa, now that Mzansi saw that it is you, what is your biggest relief?

"After hiding and keeping something this huge a secret, my biggest relief is not having to keep it from my loved ones, and I get to show off about how great the entire experience was."

What thoughts were in your mind the moment you took the mask off?

"The moment the mask came off, I was thinking, 'I hope my hair looks good,” he joked.

Backstage moments can be tough. Was there ever a time when you almost gave your identity away?

"EVERY single moment was a near giveaway. I’m really not the quiet type, and I had to really concentrate on not having anyone hear me speak."

⁠Which one of the investigators was the closest to figuring out your identity?

"Somizi is probably the world’s best detective!" he exclaimed.

Lastly, is there a song you hoped you would have gotten a chance to sing on The Masked Singer South Africa stage that you could not sing now that you are eliminated?

"Absolutely. I wish people heard my version of The Offspring’s Pretty Fly."

Season 3 premiered on SABC 2 on Saturday, 4 July at 19:00. Repeats take place on Thursdays at 21:00 on SABC 1 and Fridays at 13:30 on SABC 2.

Primedia's Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard, also shared the exciting news that The Masked Singer South Africa Season 3 is now on Netflix.

Rose and Oaks acquires BBC's Rapid Blue

In a previous report from Briefly News, TV star Anele Mdoda's media company, Rose and Oaks, has made a major business move.

Mdoda and her business partners, Frankie du Toit and Paul Buys, have successfully acquired a BBC Worldwide production company, Rapid Blue.

Source: Briefly News