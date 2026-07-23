A young South African boy named Luniko went viral after role-playing as a paramedic alongside

Dressed in a full emergency uniform, Luniko treated a teddy bear for burns with real medical knowledge and technique

Viewers, including actual EMS professionals, were left stunned by his focus and command of paramedic procedures

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A young South African boy named Luniko went viral after performing a spot-on emergency simulation on a teddy bear. Image: @aza38317

Source: TikTok

A young South African boy named Luniko has taken the internet by storm. Dressed in a full paramedic uniform, complete with a helmet, medical bag and stethoscope, he responded to a mock emergency call, with a level of focus that left viewers speechless. In the TikTok video posted on 22 July 2026, Luniko's father set up a patient simulation in which a teddy bear had been injured by hot water. What followed was anything but child's play.

Little paramedic with a big future

Luniko treated the toy for burns using a burn shield, carefully checked its vital signs, and then delivered a structured patient handover report at the pretend hospital before declaring his patient stable. Every step reflected real paramedic protocol, performed with calm confidence by a boy who clearly knew his stuff. The video, captioned "Paramedic doing patient simulation", quickly gathered a massive reaction from South Africans who could not believe what they were watching.

Watch Luniko in action in the TikTok clip here.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi reacts to the young medic

For many viewers, the clip was more than just a cute moment. It was a glimpse of what is possible when children are introduced to meaningful skills early, and a reminder that South Africa's next generation has plenty to offer.

Viewers were impressed by the young boy's knowledge of medical procedures. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @raywon Human said:

"The future of EMS looks bright. He can start tomorrow on B shift."

User @Cool kid asked:

"Who was responsible for teaching all this stuff 😭?"

User @moloto_kagiso wrote:

"❤️ This is very educational; I wish we did this every once in a while at school."

User @Tutuse🇿🇦🇨🇺🇷🇺 shared:

"I'm extremely impressed by his handing over to the doctor, and he checked all the vital signs flawlessly. He'll be an excellent ALS."

User @Lebohang Matekane added:

"Brilliant, pure awesomeness, great patient care on his Scope 👌🏽🔥. The future is bright 👏🏽."

User @MAJOZI-G said:

"I'm proud to see this kind of content."

3 Briefly News articles about children

A three-year-old boy showed off his smooth dance moves while jamming to an old house music classic, entertaining many social media users.

A Grade 1 boy told his family that he scored a zero on a test because his brain switched off while at school and never returned, pleading for their help.

A concerned little boy asked his mom about her slim figure, advising her to eat all her food so that she could become a big girl like his granny, adding that she should eat slowly.

Source: Briefly News