“The Future of EMS Looks Bright”: Young Boy Stuns South Africa With Paramedic Roleplay
- A young South African boy named Luniko went viral after role-playing as a paramedic alongside
- Dressed in a full emergency uniform, Luniko treated a teddy bear for burns with real medical knowledge and technique
- Viewers, including actual EMS professionals, were left stunned by his focus and command of paramedic procedures
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A young South African boy named Luniko has taken the internet by storm. Dressed in a full paramedic uniform, complete with a helmet, medical bag and stethoscope, he responded to a mock emergency call, with a level of focus that left viewers speechless. In the TikTok video posted on 22 July 2026, Luniko's father set up a patient simulation in which a teddy bear had been injured by hot water. What followed was anything but child's play.
Little paramedic with a big future
Luniko treated the toy for burns using a burn shield, carefully checked its vital signs, and then delivered a structured patient handover report at the pretend hospital before declaring his patient stable. Every step reflected real paramedic protocol, performed with calm confidence by a boy who clearly knew his stuff. The video, captioned "Paramedic doing patient simulation", quickly gathered a massive reaction from South Africans who could not believe what they were watching.
Watch Luniko in action in the TikTok clip here.
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Mzansi reacts to the young medic
For many viewers, the clip was more than just a cute moment. It was a glimpse of what is possible when children are introduced to meaningful skills early, and a reminder that South Africa's next generation has plenty to offer.
User @raywon Human said:
"The future of EMS looks bright. He can start tomorrow on B shift."
User @Cool kid asked:
"Who was responsible for teaching all this stuff 😭?"
User @moloto_kagiso wrote:
"❤️ This is very educational; I wish we did this every once in a while at school."
User @Tutuse🇿🇦🇨🇺🇷🇺 shared:
"I'm extremely impressed by his handing over to the doctor, and he checked all the vital signs flawlessly. He'll be an excellent ALS."
User @Lebohang Matekane added:
"Brilliant, pure awesomeness, great patient care on his Scope 👌🏽🔥. The future is bright 👏🏽."
User @MAJOZI-G said:
"We'll vote for you, ntwana": Teenager tells Cyril Ramaphosa he's coming for his position, SA amused
"I'm proud to see this kind of content."
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za