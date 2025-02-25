“He Is an Old Soul”: 3-Year-Old Boy Shows Off Smooth Moves to Classic House Jam, SA Entertained
- A toddler showed off his smooth moves vibing to an old-school house jam, impressing many while out with his mom
- The little boy, with surprising confidence, moved in synch with the rhythm, capturing the essence of classical house music and a past era, in the video shared on TikTok
- Social media users were in awe of the toddler's talent and his remarkable taste in music, praising his mom for nurturing such confidence
House music, a genre that dominated South Africa before the rise of amapiano, has a special place in many people's hearts. With its infectious beats and rhythmic grooves, it has been a key part of the country's music scene for years. Although amapiano has taken the spotlight recently, house music continues to bring memories to those who grew up dancing to its beats.
A mom, known as @_dinnydinny on TikTok, shared a heartwarming video of her toddler at Tiger Milk Ballito, KZN.
"Eskom did us dirty": Woman channels Kendrick Lamar in hilarious load-shedding video, SA entertained
The boy shows off his dance moves
The little boy, with incredible confidence, was seen dancing and vibing to an old-school house jam. His movements were perfectly in sync with the music as if he were not to groove to those beats. It was clear that the toddler had a natural appreciation for the classic house sounds, surprising many with his mature rhythm.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the little boy
Social media users showered the 3-year-old with praise, loving his smooth moves and impressive confidence. Many commented on how he seemed to embody the spirit of old-school house music, moving in a way that mirrored the dance styles of that era.
His mom was also applauded for raising such a cool, confident boy with exceptional taste in music. Comments flooded in, with users expressing how adorable and talented the little boy was and how his dance moves brought back happy memories of house music's golden days.
User @Warona commented:
"He dances in generational wealth, love it for him 😂😭😭."
User @Zukile__m shared:
"He’s going to be so cool when he’s older 🥺with great taste in music."
User @Divia Arun added:
"He is an old soul 💛💛."
User @Luxury Haven Airbnb said:
"Love it when parents create beautiful memories with their babies ❤️."
User @preciousgwamanda teased:
"Worked with him in 1995 he was a software developer, great guy! 😍😂."
User @Vukosi Mhlongo joked:
"He was a very popular DJ at TUT around 2004, it was never a freshers' bash without him."
3 Briefly News articles about young kids
- A Grade 1 boy explained to his family that he got a zero on a test because his brain light switched off when he was at school and didn't come back on, begging them to help him.
- A mom gave her toddler twin two pieces of bread and gave the other none, the one who received food shared with his brother, touching many social media users' hearts.
- A concerned little boy questioned his mom's slim figure, advising her to eat all her food so that she could become a big girl like his granny.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za