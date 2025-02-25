A toddler showed off his smooth moves vibing to an old-school house jam, impressing many while out with his mom

The little boy, with surprising confidence, moved in synch with the rhythm, capturing the essence of classical house music and a past era, in the video shared on TikTok

Social media users were in awe of the toddler's talent and his remarkable taste in music, praising his mom for nurturing such confidence

A mom shared a video of his daughter jamming to the cool sounds of house music. Image: @_dinnydinny

House music, a genre that dominated South Africa before the rise of amapiano, has a special place in many people's hearts. With its infectious beats and rhythmic grooves, it has been a key part of the country's music scene for years. Although amapiano has taken the spotlight recently, house music continues to bring memories to those who grew up dancing to its beats.

A mom, known as @_dinnydinny on TikTok, shared a heartwarming video of her toddler at Tiger Milk Ballito, KZN.

The boy shows off his dance moves

The little boy, with incredible confidence, was seen dancing and vibing to an old-school house jam. His movements were perfectly in sync with the music as if he were not to groove to those beats. It was clear that the toddler had a natural appreciation for the classic house sounds, surprising many with his mature rhythm.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the little boy

Social media users showered the 3-year-old with praise, loving his smooth moves and impressive confidence. Many commented on how he seemed to embody the spirit of old-school house music, moving in a way that mirrored the dance styles of that era.

His mom was also applauded for raising such a cool, confident boy with exceptional taste in music. Comments flooded in, with users expressing how adorable and talented the little boy was and how his dance moves brought back happy memories of house music's golden days.

A mom was praised for raising a son with good taste in music. Image: @_dinnydinny

User @Warona commented:

"He dances in generational wealth, love it for him 😂😭😭."

User @Zukile__m shared:

"He’s going to be so cool when he’s older 🥺with great taste in music."

User @Divia Arun added:

"He is an old soul 💛💛."

User @Luxury Haven Airbnb said:

"Love it when parents create beautiful memories with their babies ❤️."

User @preciousgwamanda teased:

"Worked with him in 1995 he was a software developer, great guy! 😍😂."

User @Vukosi Mhlongo joked:

"He was a very popular DJ at TUT around 2004, it was never a freshers' bash without him."

