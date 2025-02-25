A young woman shared a hilarious skit online, perfectly capturing South Africa's frustration with Eskom's return to load-shedding

She created two characters of herself, one as her normal self and the other as Eskom engaging in a comical conversation in a video shared on TikTok

Social media users were rolling on the floor with laughter, acknowledging that locals have a way of lightening serious situations with humour, leaving many amused

A young lady shared a hilarious video joking about the return of load shedding. Image: @shanny.n

Load-shedding has become a frustrating reality for South Africans, affecting daily routines and sparking countless memes and jokes online. With Eskom recently announcing a return to stage 6 load-shedding, meaning extended power cuts for many, citizens have once again turned to humour to cope with the situation.

One TikTok user @shanny,n took the opportunity to create a side-splitting skit that perfectly summarised the silliness of the ongoing power crisis, leaving online users in stitches.

The woman jokes about load-shedding

In the video, @shanny.n plays two characters. The first is her regular self, casually questioning whether the electricity is really about to go off. The second is a hilarious Eskom-inspired character, dressed in a blue work suit with a fake beard, responding in a dramatic, yet comical manner.

The two engage in a conversation, syncing their dialogue to the lyrics of Kendrick Lamar's hit song Not Like Us, reinforcing the inevitable fate of South Africans, another round of power cuts. In the end, the Eskom character delivers the final conversation by abruptly switching off the lights, perfectly aligning the song's theme and leaving viewers in stitches.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA gives the young lady her flowers

The video gained traction, with social media users praising its accuracy and comedic timing. Many were amused at how well the song fitted the situation, joking that Kendrick Lamar unintentionally described Eskom's actions. Others were curious about where she got the authentic-looking work suit, while some expressed shock at how South Africans can find humour even in frustrating situations.

A young creative showed off her good acting skills in a skit about load-shedding. Image: @shanny.n

User @Tshego_fatso🦋 added:

"Eskom did us dirty 😭🤣."

User @stimelazungu said:

"😂😂😂No DNA, just RSA🇿🇦."

User @Nicole Botha🌸🇿🇦🇵🇸 asked:

"I have serious questions though where did the goatie and the blue overall come from 😂😂."

User @shameemah shared:

"Our people take nothing serious🤣🤣."

User @Tax added:

"Uhhh South Africa you never run out of content 😂😂."

User @Kendra Disa Zotti 🇿🇦 said:

"It's like they have turns. If it ain't water it's load-shedding yoh 😭. but fr why does this go so well 😭👌."

