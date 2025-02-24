Pick 'n Pay Regional Manager Raheem Hoosen made a grand entrance at a team-building event, walking into Kendrick Lamar's rap song dressed like a cool rapper

Employees erupted in excitement as he moved through the walkway clapping, cheering and vibing along to the music in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users filled the comment section with laughter, feeling entertained by the man's entrance, while others wished for a cool boss like him

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Pick 'n Pay regional manager turned up looking like a superstar at a team-building event. Image: @raheemh00sen

Source: TikTok

Pick 'n Pay is one of South Africa's most trusted retail brands, known for its commitment to quality products and customer service. The company has built a strong reputation not only in the retail industry but also in fostering a positive workplace culture. This was evident when a Pick 'n Pay boss turned a regular team-building event into a moment to remember.

Regional manager Raheem, whose TikTok handle is @raheenh00sen set the internet abuzz after a video of his entrance at a company event made its way online.

The cool boss makes a grand entrance

The clip shows @raheemh00senconfidently waking in the room to the beat of Kendrick Lamar's rap song, dressed like a full-on hip hop star. Wearing a stylish bomber jacket, dark shades, and a backward cap, exuding cool energy that has employees clapping, cheering, and hyped up for the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As he makes his way through the desks, two managers walk alongside him, also embracing the fun vibe. The trio reach the front of the room and breaks into a dance, fully embracing the spirit of the occasion.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social media users love the boss's swag

The video gained massive reactions, with social media users entertained by @raheemh00sen's cool and effortless entrance. Many viewers who didn't know him assumed he was a celebrity, saying he had star vibes rather than boss vibes. Others who recognised him praised his good-hearted nature, swearing that he was a kind and down-to-earth leader.

The moment was a reminder that a great workplace culture starts from the top, and sometimes, that means letting loose and having fun with the team.

Pick 'n Pay employees were entertained by their boss's cute entrance at a team-building event. Image: @raheemh00sen

Source: TikTok

User @LA@1980🇿🇦 shared:

"Love it!!! Awesome Vibe....👏🫶."

User @MayandanaYellowRose added:

"The big boss of Pick n Pay 😏."

User @Layman commented:

"Was expecting Rick Ross😂😂."

User @Future said:

"He is the boss housekeeper of pick and pay looking after the children as well."

User @user4917597320738 added:

"This looks like so much FUN.. Nice team-building 💯💯."

User @JOKER shared:

"One of the most humble, genuine RM in Pnp. Solid entrance Raheem 👏👌."

3 Briefly News entertaining articles

A gogo was filmed rapping to a sick beat, and the video was shared on TikTok, leaving many social media users in stitches.

A young man had social media users in stitches after sharing his Gwababa song that is written for a girl he was afraid to ask out at UJ.

A man signed under Master KG's record label shocked the online community after sharing he had quit music and gotten a nine-to-five job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News