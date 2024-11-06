“As Long as You Bring Food to the Table”: Musician Quits Singing for a Job, SA in Doubt
- A singer signed under Wanitwa Productions left the online community debating after sharing an update on his career
- The man shared that he had left singing and got himself a job, something many found hard to believe
- Social media users refused to believe him, sharing their thoughts on why he was dressed in a work suit
Nowadays, it isn't easy to easily believe posts by content creators on social media, as many focus on producing content that will draw attention, whether accurate or not.
An artist named Casswell P shocked people after sharing on his Facebook page under the user handle Casswell P that he would no longer make music as things were not working well.
The big announcement from Casswell P
The artist under Master KG's stable shared a few pictures wearing a safety hat and a royal blue conti suit. He captioned his post:
"Since music is not working out. I decided to quit and look for a job😢😢 I'm sorry, guys😭😭. No gigs, No progress."
See the post below:
Mzansi finds it difficult to believe the artist
The artist left the online community doubting his announcement as many reminded him of a song he sampled days before. Many people were convinced that he was shooting a music video, while others motivated him not to quit.
User @Mothex shared:
"It can't be you were busy shooting a music video grootman,🤣🤣🤣 "Wanitwa Mos" is one of the best record labels🔥🔥."
User @Ciar Diko said:
"This is a big move, do not stop music... you can do both."
User @Eric Brown joked:
"You think we all come from KZN that's a music video shoot behind the scenes 😂😂."
User @Mabilyza added:
"You're giving up and got 3.4K reactions on your post? O serious young."
User @Hector HR Ngobęŋį commented:
"As long as you bring food to the table, that’s what matters most. Music alone won’t settle those bills."
User @Chillie Bites Entertainment noted:
"Your overall is way too clean for us to believe that."
Singer Bucie Nkomo opens up about leaving the music industry
In another Briefly News article, award-winning singer Bucie Nkomo clarified speculations about her quitting music in 2016.
The singer shared that her husband was not the reason she left the industry, adding that she was ready to have kids and knew she needed to go to do that.
