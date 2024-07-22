South African singer Bucie Nkomo recently opened up about the reason why she took a break from music

The star shared during her interview on Radio 2000, the singer shared that her ex-husband had nothing to do with her taking a break from the music space

Many social media users flooded the comment section with their responses to what Bucie had to say

Singer Bucie shared details of why she took a break from music. Image: @bucienkomo

Source: Instagram

South African singer Bucie Nkomo has finally revealed why she decided to leave the music industry.

Bucie Nkomo says her ex-husband is not responsible for her quitting music

The Rejoice hitmaker had something to say about why she decided to take a break from her music career and focus on her family. This was after a video of the star singing her hit song Easy To Love.

The singer, who took a break from music in 2016, spilled the beans during her interview on Radio 2000. She also responded to the rumours and claimed that her ex-husband was why she left the music industry. The clip was shared on Twitter (X) by @Am_Blujay.

During the interview, she said:

"Let me correct something very quick. So many people gave my ex-husband credit that he made quit and the answer is no he didn't, I decided to quit, I wanted to start a family, I wanted to have kids and I knew that if I wanted to achieve this I had to take a break from the industry."

See the video below:

Netizens react to Bucie's reason why she decided to take a break from music

Many netizens responded to the video of Bucie explaining why she took a break from music. See some of the comments below:

@Duncan30414908 said:

"Her energy though."

@everest_kab responded:

"Happy for her."

@BandzSithole commented:

"Maybe it’s too late, maybe your fans found an alternative artist to fill your gap. Maybe your voice has expired, maybe you’re a little too old. Eish or maybe you should be a DJ like pearl Thusi."

@iTouchCandi replied:

"A very bad decision."

@stonetopsmania mentioned:

"That one is a humble superstar, nanini will be behind her."

@BlackJugde said:

"There's only few people who take a break from music & still come back with the same traction they had only few and I hope she's one of the few."

Actress Letoya Makhene’s wife, Lebohang Keswa, files for divorce

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that the news of seasoned actress Letoya Makhene and her partner Lebohang Keswa's divorce flooded social media.

The X streets were abuzz after Keswa announced that she and the former Generations star were parting ways after four years of wedded bliss.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News