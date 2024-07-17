The South African singer Bucie Nkomo is back and has shared a clip of her singing

The Easy To Love hitmaker posted a video of her during rehearsals singing her hit song on Twitter (X)

Many fans and followers showed love to the star and were excited about her comeback to the music space

Bucie Nkomo shared a clip of her singing.

The South African musical artist Bucie Nkomo stunned many people with her melodic voice while prepping for her upcoming show.

Video of Bucie Nkomo singing her hit song Easy To Love trends

The Rejoice hitmaker sure knows how to catch many people's attention with her soothing voice. The star made headlines earlier after she became a hot topic after news of her facing divorce after eight years of marital bliss.

Recently, the singer shared a video of herself on her social media pages during her rehearsals for her upcoming event, which will take place on 27 July 2024 in Johannesburg. In the clip, Bucie was singing her hit song Easy To Love.

She captioned the video:

"How rehearsals are going...Can you believe we only have 10 days left until I sing my heart out for you? Have you bought your tickets yet? I mean, I don’t know if you want to miss this one."

See the post below:

See the post she also shared on her Twitter (X) page:

Fans excited about Bucie's return

Many fans and followers were happy that the star is back into music full-time now after she left in 2016:

@nmoyo684 commented:

"You have one of the best voices hands down and I’m super excited you’re back."

@Zamaswati_M replied:

"I'm so happy you're back."

@Livy17Nk responded:

"Please where can we get the tickets ? This is the moment that we’ve been waiting for Momma."

nosie_samente mentioned:

"You have no idea how ecstatic I am you are back in the game sis wam. Also I am booking you for my wedding vha."

sine_mkhize wrote:

"Thank God you decided to sing again. I hope you feel at your best and right at home back on stage again."

nhlanhla_mafu shared:

"That’s my girl."

