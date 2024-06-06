Bucie Opens Up About Music Comeback, Basks in the Success of Her Song ‘Faithful’: “Music Is My Life”
- Bucie has returned to the spotlight, and she recently discussed her musical comeback journey
- The star made her comeback with the song Faithful, and she has been receiving some positive responses
- The Easy To Love hitmaker started her record label Bucie Pty Ltd, but she has not signed any artists yet
Singer Bucie took a long break from releasing new music in 2016. The star left a void in her supporters' hearts, but she returned.
Bucie Nqwiliso reclaims her spot in the music industry
Songstress Bucie Nqwiliso kickstarted her musical comeback journey by releasing her new song, Faithful. She has noted the positive responses she has been receiving from her supporters.
According to TshisaLIVE, Bucie thanked the people who have listened to her song.
"I'm grateful to everyone who has listened to Faithful and for the positive sentiments I've been receiving.”
What Bucie got up to during her hiatus
The Easy To Love singer created a record label called Bucie Pty Ltd. She has yet to sign new talent but is keen on supporting young stars under her guidance.
"I've also been focusing on my record label, Bucie Pty Ltd, and planning to grow my business to support emerging artists."
Bucie also looks to create a safe space for other singers by supporting female-owned businesses.
What is next for Bucie
The singer reunited with her long-term music producer, Demor Sikhosana, and they have been working on something magical together.
The star told the news publication that her music will be nostalgic for her fans.
"You can expect a sense of nostalgia as Demor and I have always had great working chemistry."
Bucie on the verge of losing home due to disputes
In a previous report from Briefly News, Bucie Nqwiliso reportedly faced the potential loss of her home due to a financial dispute with a commercial bank.
Fans were shocked and disappointed by the news, which sparked a debate.
Many people on social media have speculated that many musicians do not have solid backup plans for their important assets.
