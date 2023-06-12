South African house musician Bucie Nqwiliso is reportedly facing the potential loss of her home due to a financial dispute with a commercial entity

The news of Bucie's predicament shocked fans, sparking a discussion on social media

Speculations and suggestions emerged from fans, ranging from seeking help from other musicians to questioning the lack of a backup plan or the involvement of blessers

Bucie left Mzansi stunned as reports came out saying the singer could lose her home.

Bucie could reportedly lose her home over failure to pay bond

According to City Press, the Easy to Love songbird could have her house sold on auction after a financial dispute with a commercial entity following her failure to honour her bond instalments amounting to R1 million.

On their Twitter account, wrote:

"Seasoned songstress Busisiwe “Bucie” Nqwiliso could have her house sold on auction following a financial dispute with a commercial entity after her alleged failure to honour bond instalments worth more than R1 million."

Mzansi was surprised by the news and sympathised with Bucie

The news sent shockwaves around Mzansi, with fans commenting on the singer's predicament:

@Im_Pacho said:

"White people lose houses every day but we never hear about them njalo nje you have to target Africans to embarrass."

@tshembhamaluks said:

"She must contact Benny Mayengani and King Monada for some lessons."

@Mponga102 said:

"Bafwethu it’s tough AF out here. Hai."

@Sbujele2 said:

"Celebrity life is hard, house auctions happen daily in SA but it has to be news when it comes to celebrities."

@kwazee_m said:

"Kanti didn't she have a backup plan when she left music?"

@BandileThola said:

"Where are the blessers?"

@Lesedi_official said:

"Her voice would be beautiful on amapiano"

