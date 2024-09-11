Singer Bucie was a recent guest on the King David Podcast , and she touched on her high profile divorce

The Superman hitmaker spoke about how traumatic it is to go through a divorce while being in the public eye

Bucie furhter opened up and said she had to remain strong for her children as being famous has its ups and downs

South African musician Busisiwe Nolubabalo Nqwiliso, known by her stage name Bucie, has revealed the downside of being a famous singer and going through a divorce.

Bucie spoke about how divorce and being famous affected her family. Image: @bucie_nkomo

Source: Instagram

Bucie on how fame had a negative impact on divorce

Award-winning singer Bucie was invited to the King David Podcast, where she opened up about her divorce from her Zimbabwean ex-husband Nhlanhla Nkomo.

Her high-profile divorce placed her at the centre of public scrutiny, and she said it is the downside of being famous.

The Superman singer said: “It is the life of someone who is in the public eye. I guess it is the downside of it. You take your phone, and you want to read something, but you are shaking. Your stomach is turning. You find people saying whatever they want about you, and they don’t care.”

Why Bucie had to be strong for her kids

Bucie further added that she had to stay strong for her kids, mother, and herself.

“At some point, you have to be strong for your people. I had to be strong for my mom, I had to be strong for my sisters. I had to be strong for my children, and I had to be strong for myself,” says the singer.

The star also spoke about having to be strong for her ex-husband, Nkomo, because the public perception of him was not correct.

Bucie on managing borderline personality disorder

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bucie was open about being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

The star has made a full comeback to the music scene and has already been performing in other countries. Busic said she has finally found a balance to manage her emotions after past episodes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News