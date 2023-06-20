Bucie has shared a video on Instagram showing her studio time with Black Motion's Thabo Smol and Oze

The Rejoice singer announced that she's back in the studio after taking a break from the music space

Mzansi and celebs like Somizi Mhlongo and Uncle Waffles were over the moon to see that Bucie was working on new music

Bucie has shared a glimpse of her studio session with Black Motion's Thabo Smol and Oze.

Somizi Mhlongo and Uncle Waffles are excited about Bucie's new music with Black Motion's Thabo Smol and Oze. Image: @bucie_nkomo, @somizi, and @unclewaffles

Taking to Instagram, the Easy to Love hitmaker shared a video montage of what happened during her studio time. Bucie showed everything from brainstorming with Thabo Smol and Oze to scenes of her singing in the studio booth, giving hints that Mzansi will hear her heavenly vocals soon.

The clip was muted, and the background was her 2016 song collaboration with Black Motion Rejoice, leaving many people in her comments with nostalgia.

Check out Bucie's video below:

Somizi Mhlongo, Uncle Waffles, and Mzansi excited about Bucie's music comeback

It's been a while since Bucie released fresh music. According to TshisaLIVE, the singer took a break from the music industry in 2017, saying she wanted to focus on her family and the artists she signed under her music company.

Due to missing in the music space for half a decade, many music lovers and celebrities missed Bucie's unique sound and voice.

@somizi said:

"You have no idea how this made me happy."

@unclewaffles_ shared:

"I want to be the mic."

@spokenpriestess posted:

"Bucie is on the mic? This is what the world needs."

@lwastar replied:

"Thank God. It's about time. We need you!"

@lady_mitchy commented:

"You are so irreplaceable."

@busi_tshetu replied:

"Ohh yes! The Queen is back!"

@motaungtheorame added:

"We missed you."

Bank reportedly wants to repossess Bucie's house

Bucie dropped the video after City Press reported that she was going through a rough patch financially and couldn't pay her bond instalments.

Nedbank reportedly requested a writ of execution from the Johannesburg High Court after Bucie failed to honour the contract she signed when she bought her luxurious house in Helderkruin in Johannesburg.

The singer was supposed to pay R19 150.49 monthly instalments to Nedbank but failed to do so; hence they took her to court.

"The defendant (Busisiwe Nqweliso) was in default and had been in default under the agreement for more than 20 business days."

