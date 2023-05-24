Rapper Cassper Nyovest has announced that he will be releasing his new album very soon

Cassper told fans that this album will be strictly hip-hop and there will be no Amapiano songs featured

Nyovest will be releasing the album cover, title and a new single from the project soon

Cassper Nyovest announced he is about to drop more details regarding his seventh studio album. Image: @casspernyovest

South African rap star Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he is ready to drop his upcoming album very soon.

Some minor issues, such as an uncleared sample, might cause a slight delay. However, the rapper will be sharing more details with fans soon.

Cassper Nyovest says he's decided on new album release date, new single on the way

The artist went online to inform fans that he has decided on a release date; however, there's a sample that still needs to be cleared.

Cassper tweeted:

"Decided on an album release date today. We got 1 uncleared sample, might have to change the beat but yeah, I just wanna share the music now cause it’s therapy for me and I got a lot to talk about. Hope y’all dig it. Album title, date, cover and single soon."

Fans wish Cassper would drop the album already

@NgubaneSash said:

"Been waiting for the Don to release something... I just hope it's not piano."

@Zwothekajie said:

"After Cassper dropped this album, whenever he says he has a lot to say, I be ready to listen."

@Iansextone added:

"Tracks 1 and 3 are my favorites, 2 and 4, man, you took it to church, and track 5... I'm sure that's our song of the year."

@mzansithreads commented:

"No single bro, we want the whole thing, just give us a date and a cover."

@bassyballz said:

"Don't drop a single, let the people starve and wait for the album. The hunger will be shown on the day you drop the album."

Cassper's upcoming album will not feature Amapiano songs, promises fans a masterpiece

IOL reported that Cassper Nyovest is confident that this will be his best hip-hop album to date.

As an artist who proved his versatility by jumping on the Amapiano trend, Cassper said this album will be strictly hip-hop.

“No Piano on the album AT ALL. My last piano verse I did was a song called Hokoto by Hbk live act. The song killing it on the streets. After that, I locked in and I made my best Hip Hop album at 32 years old.”

Nyovest wants to iron out some paperwork ahead of album release

In a previous report by Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest stated that he wants a smooth release with his pending project.

There are some legal issues he still needs to sort out but assured fans that they will not need to wait any longer.

"The album is coming, trust me. It’s such a beautiful piece. I’m so proud of it. Just need y’all to hold on just a little bit more so we can get paperwork done. I want a smooth release."

