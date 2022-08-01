Cassper Nypvest took to Twitter to express his frustration with people's opinions of Mzansi hip-hop following Amapiano's international success

The talented rapper, like the Fela in Versace hitmaker AKA, have said that they are unconcerned about Amapino's popularity as long as Mzansi music is recognised, regardless of genre

Netizens have come out with differing opinions on this one with some dragging Cassper for jumping on Amapiano but encouraging the other rappers to keep producing Hip hop

Cassper Nyovest has recently found inspiration in everything around him. First, he said he got inspiration for Fill Up 2022, and now he says Amapiano has inspired him to put out more rap music.

Cassper Nyovest claims SA rappers are worried about Amapiano's rising popularity. Image: @akaworldwide and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

After Amapino took over not only in South Africa but internationally, other SA music genres have suffered greatly as the genre is the focal point now. One of the genres that people have ignored is hip hop. Seeing this as no weakness, hip-hop artist Cassper has urged rappers to release new music.

"Hip hop artists are too worried about amapiano to be honest. rappers are also too worried about numbers,likes and views. Just drop music niggas!! Amapiano this, amapiano that!!! Haha. The sound is going no where!!! This is the time to get creative !!! Let's get busy!!! I'm inspired!!!"

Cass shared the following on Twitter:

Despite Cassper's claims that rappers are extremely worried about Amapiano's dominance, AKA is unbothered about the popular sound. Supamega said on Twitter that he doesn't care which sound is dominant as long as Mzansi music is represented on global stages. AKAshared the following on Twitter:

Cassper Nyovest's followers have mixed feelings about his claims

@tricia_kgomotso said:

"But not so long ago u said people must jump to amapiano and secure the bag ‍♀️"

@thatspeshy1 wrote:

"That time you are all over amapiano yourself "

@Kreedworldwide commented:

"Cassper is right... Very right.. Amapiano be pulling like 1M views in a week... Niggas wanna switch up but at the same time they wanna be faithful to their genre its hard.. Really hard.. Piano artist can make alota change in their life with just one song"

@mteezo_sa posted:

"Hip-Hop will never Die.... It's not just only bout Entertainment it to also make people Meditate too...that's Timeless music NO need to worry "

@Kagie14425466 also said:

"see the thing is, Hip Hop came from the US and we adopted the genre but Amapiano is ours and no one can make it like we do so maybe they should be worried and be as versatile as you are..."

@Heroinenetheng2 added:

"Exactly don't give up we only listen to a piano song for 3 weeks and forget about it .."

