A screenshot of Adele's tour dates circulating online has sparked a frenzy among fans, with South Africans ecstatic to see their country included on the list of destinations

While many fans expressed their overwhelming excitement and eagerness to attend the tour, some remained sceptical due to past hoaxes

The speculation has generated both hope and doubt among South African music enthusiasts

British singer, Adele's Mzansi tour has been announced and South Africans are here for it. Images: @adele

Source: Instagram

Hold on to your hats folks, Adele is coming to South Africa. This comes after a screenshot of the singer's tour dates surfaced online, exciting scores of fans across the internet.

Adele's tour destinations have been announced on Twitter, South Africa included

The post detailed Adele's tour destinations and South Africans were happy to finally see Mzansi added to the list.

@DD1OR shared the image with the caption:

"ADELE omg."

Fans were torn by the news expressing both enthusiasm and scepticism

This would be the first tour that the British songbird would have in South Africa after a string of hoaxes were made online in recent years. South Africans could barely contain themselves as they exclaimed their eagerness.

@MatlalaMiss said:

"Uuuhh nice ,re tla kgona go lla botse."

@LesediZenani said:

"No way I am going to cry."

@sihle_ntm tweeted:

"Definitely selling my kidney to attend this one "

@mabhusulagc said:

"Finally… I will sing the soundtrack of my healing out loud with her"

Some fans were not buying it, however, and let their scepticism be known:

@__reefa__ said:

"Ya'll should not play like this."

@Ngamahle said:

"This can’t be real."

@CelibateCie tweeted:

"Does Adele know about this?"

@SibongaYengwayo commented:

"I just know this is fake because she said she’s not doing a world tour."

Source: Briefly News