Adele divorced her ex-husband Simon Konecki, saying she was never happy with him during their union

After the breakup, Adele reportedly admitted to seeing a therapist who has helped her have better relationships with men

The singer noted she ensured her divorce from Konecki did not in any way negatively impact her son

Award-winning musician Adele and her lover Rich Paul have sparked wedding bells rumours.

Adele and her lover Rich Paul are set to get married 2-years after making their relationship public. Photo: Adele.

Adele's wedding bells

The songstress and Paul, a sports agent, are reportedly engaged and are planning a wedding two years after they went public about their relationship.

According to Daily Mail, Adele, 34, was recently seen wearing a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger during her latest Las Vegas show over the weekend.

The hitmaker has proudly worn the expensive engagement band since her debut at the ring during the BRIT Awards in 2022.

Adele shows off new man

On Monday, September 20, 2021, Kenya's leading news site TUKO.co.ke reported that Adele took to social media to show off her new boyfriend.

The stunning singer posted a pic of herself with her new man, Rich Paul.

Adele took to Instagram and revealed her new man to millions of followers on Sunday, September 19.

TMZ reported that the superstar and Rich had been together for a few months, but she had never posted him on her Instagram before then.

According to the publication, Rich Paul is a sports agent. He represents sports superstars such as LeBron James. Adele divorced Simon Konecki in March.

Adele's divorce

In other news, Kenya's leading news site, TUKO.co.ke, reported that Adele opened up about her marital experience during a candid interview with Vogue US and the UK.

The singer narrated that she ensured her painful divorce from her ex-hubby would not affect their son despite how tired she was with her husband.

Adele also talked about getting into toxic relationships based on daddy issues and thanked her therapist for challenging her to heal the inner child in her to get healthy relationships with men.

"I was just going through the motions, and I wasn't happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me." she said.

