Etta Ng Chok Lam is the love child of Hollywood star Jackie Chan and former beauty queen Elaine Ng; she was born on November 19, 1999

Etta has had a strained relationship with her mum, especially since the youngster married a lady called Autumn, 12 years her senior

Jackie Chan doesn't have a relationship with her at all, opting to stick to his family, and now she is homeless and destitute

Martial arts star Jackie Chan's daughter, Etta Ng, has refused to have a Chinese New Year reunion dinner with her mother, Elaine Ng.

Jackie Chan (l), Etta Ng (c), Elaine Ng (r). Photos: Jackie Chan, Asia One.

Source: UGC

Etta married Canadian influencer, Andi Autumn

Speaking on why she resorted to suffering, the 23-year-old said:

"I'd rather be homeless and eat stale bread than go home and reunite with my mother."

Asia One reports Etta married Canadian influencer Andi Autumn (12 years her senior) in 2018 and the marriage is yet to be recognised.

Elaine, 50 and Etta do not enjoy a good family relationship, especially after the latter married Canadian influencer Andi Autumn, 35, in 2018. They are also known to have public spats.

Just before the girls married in 2018, they said they were homeless due to prejudiced parents. The two stayed in a Momg Kok hostel, racking up a bill of HK$2,250.

Etta only had R46 and was unable to foot the bill. The two lovers then turned to Elaine for help, and she took them to a bank to withdraw money.

In July last year, Elaine wrote a sarcastic social media post to the two, alleging that Autumn was overspending and depending on Etta for money.

Eline protests their behaviour

In July last year, Elaine wrote a sarcastic post that stated belongings in her home were removed and sold without her permission and alluded that Autumn would call her in the middle of the night to ask why she was still alive.

She also said:

"A 35-year-old blaming another's parents for not supporting her living expenses, and because she's so upset she fell sick and is unable to work, she expects a 23-year-old to bear that responsibility."

Etta was also spotted queuing for free food, making people believe she was living in squalor.

Etta was born out of wedlock following Elaine's affair with Jackie Chan.

Etta had to drop out of school

Earlier, Etta claimed her mother was cruel and abusive.

However, she admits that her world revolves around her mother. The celeb's daughter dropped out of school because of the strained relationship.

The former Miss pageant Asia revealed that her daughter struggled with various emotional problems and needed medical assistance.

Elaine also condemned her daughter's act, saying that it was wrong and that they should have looked for jobs if they were financially unstable.

