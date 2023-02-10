Nomakula "Kuli" Roberts died on February 9, leaving behind her grieving two children and family members

According to credible news reports, the Mzansi entertainer died as a result of a seizure in her Johannesburg home

To commemorate the brave celebrity who fought for equality in the unjust South African society, Briefly News remembers her one year after her passing

Kuli Roberts passed away on February 9 in her Johannesburg home. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

It has been exactly one year since veteran entertainer Kuli Roberts passed. The star died on February 9 and left not only her family and friends devastated but also her biggest fans too.

IOL reported that the death was announced by the Roberts and Mboya families in a statement confirming the news. The family of the larger-than-life personality said she passed away at her home in Johannesburg.

“She sadly passed away late last night (9th February) in Johannesburg."

“Kuli leaves behind her two children, her beloved grandchild, her parents and three siblings."

A close friend, Nyaniso, told TshisaLIVE that Kuli suffered from a seizure and sadly passed away.

Kuli Roberts' kids pay tribute to her

Kuli was the mother of two kids, Thembela and Leaun Roberts. The grown children were present at her funeral, which was held on February 17, 2022. The emotional kids honoured their deceased mother's efforts in raising them to reach their full potential.

“My mother was supportive ... who fully provided for her two children. She was supportive of everything we did ... what we wanted to do and what sort of people she wanted us to be. She would move the moon and the stars if she thought it would help us succeed," reported TimesLIVE.

Kuli Roberts will always be remembered for her good deeds

According to Africa Brief, Kuli was a notable activist who was well-known for taking a firm stand on several issues, patriarchy being one of them. She refused to serve as a capitalist tool of patriarchy. As a result, she was fired from many prestigious job positions.

"She was opposed to supremacist racism, patriarchy, capitalism, and the anti-black sentiments that pervade this country. She was a fresh and insightful female African voice that sensed the trauma and pain of the majority."

With all of Kuli's good deeds combined, her family lost a beloved family member, and South Africa lost a compassionate citizen. Rest in peace, mbokodo!

