A 26-year-old woman is appealing for the safe return of her baby, who was kidnapped when he was four days old

The distraught mother claims she was tricked by another woman who pretended to be in labour before making off with her child

Many citizens have expressed anger over the kidnapping with many calling for the kidnapper’s swift arrest

PRETORIA - It's been 22 days since 26-year-old Nomsa Khoza last saw her newborn baby, who was allegedly kidnapped at a shopping centre in Mamelodi.

A mother is pleading for her baby's safe return after he was allegedly kidnapped by a woman. Image: Getty image

When Milton Illdio Khoza was just four days old, he was allegedly snatched by a woman pretending to be pregnant and needing help. The mother is appealing to the country to help her find her baby.

During an interview with TimesLIVE, Nomsa recalled the moments that led up to the alleged kidnapping and said she met the woman at the Phahameng Clinic after her baby’s check-up. The woman claimed she was pregnant and was referred to Mamelodi Hospital to give birth.

She allegedly begged Nomsa to help buy baby clothes since she had no one to help. When they got to the clothing store, the woman said she had no money and needed to withdraw from a CashSend voucher at Shoprite. However, she claimed she did not have her ID to withdraw the money.

The woman then tried to find someone with an ID and returned crying. Nomsa offered to help the woman, handed her the baby, and returned minutes later. However, the woman and the baby were nowhere to be found.

A case of kidnapping was opened and transferred to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit. Various units are searching for the suspect and the baby.

Meanwhile, in 2020, a similar incident occurred at a Mamelodi clinic where an unknown woman allegedly kidnapped a three-month-old baby. The suspect sat next to the mother and offered to hold the baby before disappearing. The baby was later recovered, News24 reported.

SA reacts to the 4-day-old baby’s kidnapping in Mamelodi

Tumelo Mogonediwa said:

“I wonder what she is planning to do with the baby, she will be caught as soon as she tries to get a birth certificate. This is so sad.”

Christine Chikoka commented:

“I cannot imagine the pain she is going through. People are heartless. How can you separate such a newborn from his mom? Where is this world going?”

Michael Mlambo posted:

“In life, especially in towns or malls, never entertain strangers.”

Peggy Mokoena wrote:

“I wonder how she feels when she sees a fellow woman that she tricked crying like this.”

Bonga Rozani added:

“Painful things women do to each other.”

