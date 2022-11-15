Eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta, who was kidnapped earlier this month while on the way to school, was found alive

The little girl was located in a shack in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, following an intelligence-led operation

Various specialised units and the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers were involved in the operation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - Community members and loved ones of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta, who was kidnapped earlier this month while on the way to school, have thanked those involved in finding the little girl.

The eight-year-old kidnapped girl was found in a shack in Khayelitsha. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The child was located in a shack in Khayelitsha on Monday, 14 November, following an intelligence-led operation. The kidnapping rocked the community.

The chairperson of the Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch, Fowzia Veerasamy, told EWN that the community is delighted to have Abirah home safe with her parents. She thanked those involved in assisting in locating the eight-year-old.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said various specialised units from SAPS and the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers were involved in locating the child.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Twigg told SABC News that state-of-the-art technology was used during the operation.

Investigations around the kidnapping are continuing, and police have taken in people linked to the child’s disappearance for questioning.

Mzansi delighted by the child's safe return:

@msesegp1 said:

“Well done SAPS, thank God and I am glad that the little girl was found alive. It will be interesting to hear more info about the kidnappers.”

@BBGMyhome commented:

“Khayelitsha is now the headquarters of kidnapping in SA. I can’t wait for their appearance in court to know who they are.”

@MacShumba posted:

“Great job, it looks like Khayelitsha is the home of Cape Town Kidnapping kingpins, something needs to be done.”

@ReneeEverett wrote:

“I hope they didn’t hurt her.”

@daimeisiekind added:

“I’m so glad she’s been found.”

Family of kidnapped 8-year-old Cape Town girl pleads for safe return, citizens up in arms

Briefly News also reported the heartbroken family of an eight-year-old girl who was abducted in Cape Town on Friday, 4 November, is calling for her return.

Abirah Dekhta was abducted while on her way to school in her lift club, and the incident left community members reeling. The Muslim Judicial Council alerted citizens about the kidnapping and asked people to pray for her return.

Speaking to News24, a family spokesperson told the publication that the family was in shock. He said the family had not received any updates or phone calls regarding the kidnapping.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News