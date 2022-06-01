The Pretoria High Court has handed down two life sentences to a Pakistani national convicted of murder and attempted murder

The murders occurred in 2020 after members of the Concerned Tshwane Residents confronted Muhamed Sajid Khan at one of his properties

The prosecution and the judge found argued that Khan was not remorseful for the crimes he has committed in the least, so he handed him a heavy sentence

PRETORIA - A 44-year-old Pakistani man has been given two life sentences and an additional six years after being convicted of murder and attempted murder by the Pretoria High Court.

Businessman Muhamed Sajid Khan was found guilty of the murders of Mukhtar Matlala and Avela Mbewu, which took place in February 2020.

The murder occurred when a group of people headed to one of the nine properties Khan owns. The individuals were part of a group called the Concerned Tshwane Residents and they wanted to ascertain if the property on Luttig Street in Pretoria West was owned by Khan, reports TimesLIVE.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Khan and one of the CTR members engaged in an argument, which escalated and resulted in Khan shooting and killing the two men. Khan also attempted to shoot another member of CTR.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana says CTR members went to a police station to report the incident. Khan handed himself over to the police two days after the crime.

According to SowetanLIVE, the prosecution asked the court to hand down a minimum sentence of life because Khan did not seem remorseful for his actions. The prosecution also argued that Khan committed premeditated murder because he went to the scene with an already loaded gun.

The judge agreed and stated in his judgement that Khan was not a candidate for rehabilitation because he was not justified in his actions.

