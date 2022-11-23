Kanye West is still pursuing his White House ambition in the 2024 US elections after getting cancelled by brands

The rapper and businessman said he asked Donald Trump to be his running mate during their meeting

Social media users shared what they think about Kanye's association with the former president of the US

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Donald Trump and Kanye West discussed the 2024 US elections at Mar-a-Lago. Image: Timothy A. Clary

Source: Getty Images

Kanye West took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share that he met with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Largo resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The rapper said he discussed with the former United States of America (USA) president about being running mates in the 2024 US election. However, he kept his followers in suspense about Trump's answer to his request.

In the Tweet, he detailed his journey to meet with Trump and said it was rainy and there was a lot of traffic on the road, which caused him to be late.

For the last few weeks, the rapper has been trying to sanitise his image after making anti-semitic comments. As result, he lost his billionaire status after brands like Adidas started pulling out of their business partnerships with Kanye. After his inflammatory comments Adidas said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

His latest tweet about wanting to run for presidency with Trump on his ticket was met with criticism on social media.

See his tweet below and some comments from netizens on Twitter.

@TheAssassinGoat said:

"I think I speak for everyone when I say we will vote for Ye in 2024."

@ameerah_ wrote:

"I wish this were all a joke, but we are really living in times where celebrities are running for political positions."

@kingofstyle1990 said:

"With their powers combined, the world would end within 7 business days. Absolutely NOT!"

@chriswoods8400 posted:

"The same way I’ll never forgive you for saying slavery was a choice, I’ll never forgive you for siding with trump about anything."

@ashleighdebbie.hair stated:

"Welcome to the gates of hell we have arrived."

@ayoleets asked:

"So what’s y’all excuse for him this time?"

@meangirl said:

"First ever Co-Presidency, because neither of them will want to be VP."

Kanye West to sell his merch at R346 each after cutting ties with top brands over anti-semitic comments

Briefly News reported that Kanye West has announced that he's selling his merch at cheap prices for everyone to afford quality clothes. The rapper lost billions after top brands cut ties with him over his anti-Semitic remarks.

In a trending video, the US superstar shared that he'll now sell all his clothes at $20 each (R346).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News