Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild set to captivate South African audiences with their electrifying performances at the Magic Music Sessions event in July

Fans eagerly await the soulful extravaganza featuring live collaboration and instrumental brilliance from the renowned R&B sensations

Despite Deborah Cox's absence at the press briefing, excitement levels soar as fans expressed their anticipation for the upcoming concerts and scramble for tickets

Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchildare set to serenade South African audiences when they perform at the Magic Music Sessions in July. Images: @musiqsoulchild, @deborahcox

Prepare to sway to the smooth R&B tunes as the highly acclaimed singers Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild gear up for their electrifying performances in South Africa.

Magic Music Sessions will be headlined by Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild

The Afro-Soul and R&B version of the Magic Music Sessions event is scheduled for July, featuring these two iconic artists as the headliners. Fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the soulful extravaganza that promises a unique blend of live collaboration, instrumental brilliance, and unforgettable performances.

TimesLIVE reports that at a press briefing held at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, media personality Mbali Nkosi announced the news that Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild would be gracing the Magic Music Sessions event.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, Deborah Cox was unable to attend the media briefing. Nevertheless, the anticipation and excitement among attendees were palpable as they eagerly awaited the forthcoming musical spectacle.

In a recent post, Cox said:

"SOUTH AFRICA! YOU READY!!? I’m soooooo excited about these dates with @musiqsoulchild Tickets available NOW!!!"

Mzansi peeps could not contain their excitement over the news

Fans were excited by Deborah's post and showed it:

@vertexeventssa said:

"We can’t wait to see you! "

her_ms_d said:

"Why can't I find the concert on web tickets?"

@jodykbutler said:

"No fair I'm in your home country while you will be in mine and I will not see your show"

@bongiandcollin said:

"Now that's my girl❤️ and hubby's guy what a combination."

@thobile__bosskween said:

"OMG! It's happening super excited for this."

@the_chemist0 said:

"I wish I could’ve been there for these shows."

@saalshaun said:

"Yaaassss. Seen all the greats like Whitney, Micheal, Celine, Mariah and Tamia except for the only and only Ms Deborah Cox. We shall be changing that come July."

@nqubekombanjwa commented:

"Screaming!!!"

