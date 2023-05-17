Canadian rapper Drake's $400k Swedish mattress by Hästens has sparked intrigue and astonishment among fans

Fans' reactions ranged from scepticism over the mattress's true value to questioning its impact on sleep quality

The luxury R7.6 million bed, made with horsehair and stingray skin, ignited discussions on wealth disparity and societal priorities

Drake sleeps on a handmade Swedish bed that reportedly costs a staggering $400 000. Images: @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Canadian rapper Drake has once again made headlines and this time it's not for his chart-topping hits or lavish lifestyle. The spotlight is on his bedroom, where he rests upon a handmade Swedish mattress worth a staggering $400 000.

The mattress, created by the renowned company Hästens, has garnered attention for its exorbitant price tag and exclusive availability.

According to The Guardian, the bed sits alongside other opulent features in Drake's apartment, such as a jukebox and a crystal chandelier.

Hip hop blog @DailyLoud shared a tweet on the rapper's bed, saying:

"Drake sleeps on a $395 000 mattress made out of horse hair and stingray skin."

Fans were astonished and confused by Drake's lavish slumber choices, remarking on the wild purchases that rich people make.

@SmurfusAurelius said:

"Plot twist... it's really just a regular mattress that the company says is whatever it is and put a hefty price on it because rich people buy sh!t because it's 'expensive and exclusive'."

@sakura_112211 tweeted:

"Can such a mattress improve sleep quality?"

@Reggie_FBK said:

"This is wealthy wealthy because who ever heard of anything made from stingray skin, hahaha!"

@yeh0shua_ said:

"This the bougiest sh!t I've ever read in my life."

@itchypooper said:

"Half a million Americans sleep on the street every night."

@LyfeIzWeerd commented:

"Tax the rich."

