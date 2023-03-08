Michael B. Jordan picked Drake as the most goated rapper even though Tupac and Jay-Z were also options during his Complex interview

The American actor was sure of his choice and even joked that he would fight anyone who tried to convince him otherwise

Hip-hop fans said Michael needs to realise that Drake, Tupac and Jay-Z dominated different generations and, therefore, can't be compared

Michael B. Jordan says Drake deserves the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) title more than Tupac and Jay-Z.

Michael B. Jordan was dragged after picking Drake as the G.O.A.T in a list that included Jay-Z and Tupac. Image: Cole Burston and Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

According to All Hip Hop, Michael made the controversial statement when he and his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors debated who the best rapper was during an interview with Complex. While Jonathan contemplated whether to crown Jay-Z or Tupac as the greatest rapper of all time (G.O.A.T), Jordan was sure of his pick being Drake.

In the video posted by Complex on YouTube, the Black Panther actor was even ready to go to war to defend his choice.

Hip Hop fans disagree with Michael B. Jordan that Drake is better than Jay-Z and Tupac

@DailyLoud shared Michael's claims on Twitter, and the timeline went crazy as peeps schooled the actor.

@trippindip said:

"Michael B. Jordan doesn't know music."

@adie_jr__ shared:

"You're a joke, bruh. Drake's not even close."

@OfficialMinks posted:

"He was just being nice to his home boy."

@BossMannz replied:

"Drake is a goat, but not goated over Tupac or JayZ"

@tyiesha____ commented:

"Sorry but 2Pac has been the goat since the 90s, and Drake hasn't made an impact to claim that title. I'm sorry."

@BizZilla211 wrote:

"Drake does his thing, but it’s a totally different era. You can’t really compare the two. The fact that 2Pac has been gone over 20 years, and we still compare him with current rappers says a lot."

@digital_ram3 also said:

"Just say he’s your GOAT, and stop comparing him with people from past generations. Tupac has songs that fit even in 2023, and they were made in 1993."

@Blackwoman52 added:

"I disagree with Michael B Jordan. Nobody is better than Tupac Shakur. Never disrespect the old-school rappers. Don't forget who started it."

