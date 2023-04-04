Internationally acclaimed R&B singer Tamia is making her way to South Africa, and music lovers can't keep calm

The singer's tour dates were confirmed, and she will perform in Cape Town, Durban as well as Pretoria

Social media users have shared mixed concerns about top R&B singers coming to South Africa to revive their careers

Tickets to the Officially Missing You singer's concerts are selling like hotcakes despite the social media outcry

South African music lovers are in for a big treat as R&B royalty Tamia is coming to Mzansi. The star's tour dates have already been confirmed.

When will Tamia perform in South Africa?

Many are still wondering when the iconic singer will perform in Mzansi. According to a flyer posted by @sboshmafu, the star, billed to perform three showstopping shows, will knick off the tour in the Mother City with a performance on 4 July at the Grand Arena.

Tamia will perform in Durban at the Durban ICC on 7 July before taking the show to the SunBet Arena in Pretoria the following day.

South Africans react to news of Tamia coming to Mzansi

Music lovers are questioning why many old-school artists are coming to our shores. Tamia's tour confirmation comes weeks after Boyz II Men announced they are coming to Mzansi later this year.

Although peeps suspect artists are coming to South Africa to revive their washed-up careers, the tickets to the Tamia concert are reportedly selling out fast.

@preciousmgenge said:

"Why can't these R&B singers just make it one concert."

@Notthisagain16 wrote:

"Mxxxxxm, we sang her songs till we almost cried real tears as teens andizi too late."

@ntshuni said:

"A section is almost sold out in Cpt. Hayibo, wasn't this released an hour ago?"

