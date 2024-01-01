Fans are divided after Khuzani's Umjolo Lowo won Ukhozi FM's 2023 Song of the Year with 993,667 votes

Mzansi expressed outrage, feeling that iPlan or Paris should have won instead

The controversy highlights the intense emotions and differing opinions surrounding the annual Song of the Year competition in South Africa

Mzansi social media users have shared mixed reactions after Ukhozi FM announced the winner for the 2023 Song of the Year.

Maskandi star Khuzani’s ‘Umjolo Lowo’ was crowned Song of the Year 2023. Image: @khuzani_mpungose

Source: Instagram

Uproar over 2023 Song of the Year

South Africans are once again split over the Song of the Year. Fans could not believe that Maskandi star Khuzani's song Umjolo Lowo was crowned Ukhozi FM's winner.

According to information shared by the popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his social media page, Umjolo Lowo received 993,667 votes followed by Mthandeni SK’s Paris with just over 746k votes. The post read:

"Khuzani wins Ukhozi FM Song Of Tbe Year. With 993 667 votes, Khuzani ‘s song “Umjolo Lowo” featuring Luve has won the KZN station’s 2023 Song Of The Year contest.

"Maskandi reigns supreme on the biggest radio station in South Africa with Mthandeni SK’s “Paris” coming second with just over 746k votes."

Mzansi fumes over Ukhozi FM's Song of the Year

Social media is on fire following the announcement. Many listed the songs they felt should have won.

@YayaRSA said:

"The way I was so mad when I discovered that EVERYONE at home voted for Khuzani! They never getting anything from me because I never votes when I’m campaigning for something but Khuzani, 100 votes each. ️"

@BoogieHarrySA commented:

"iPlan should’ve taken the number one spot… if not then Paris hayi u Khuzani "

@AkimZulu1 added:

"I love the song but not for it to be song of the year. But also yah blue nation is something else. If you put up votes everyone else sees dust. I think there should be new ways of contesting a new years song. That song is good but not good enough to be the song of the year."

@mandlabafo added:

"It was rigged.Mthandeni won."

@ingagubeka noted:

"I don’t care what the radio stations say about song of the yer. My song of the year goes to Iplan #SongOfTheYear2023."

Gqom and Amapiano artists threaten to boycott Ukhozi FM’s Song of the Year competition

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that popular national radio station Ukhozi FM found itself in hot waters after artists complained about how they do their annual Song of the Year competition. This comes after one of their presenters was slammed by Bheki Cele for the statement she made publicly.

Recently, Ukhozi FM made headlines as non-maskandi artists threatened to boycott their Song of the Year competition should a maskandi artist win this year's title again.

