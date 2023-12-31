Zozibini Tunzi has always been a gorgeous Xhosa queen whom many South Africans adore

The 30-year-old recently posted photographs of herself looking stunning in Xhosa attire, showing how proud she truly is of her culture

Many people loved the Instagram post and showered the former Miss Universe with love online

Zozibini Tunzi has always been one of South Africa’s most well-loved beauty queens.

Zozibini Tunzi looks lovely with umbhaco. Image: Zozibini Tunzi.

The 30-year-old has always been proud of her Xhosa roots and has never been ashamed to post videos and pictures of herself in her hometown of Tsolo in the Eastern Cape.

Zozi impresses with snaps

The former Miss Universe recently posted videos and photos of herself as she rocked traditional Xhosa attire and had the time of her life with the ones she holds most dear.

Zozibini donned a lovely multicoloured umbhaco outfit and headwrap.

Here is her post:

Many people love Zozi’s fit

Instagram users rushed to flood Zozibini’s post with love and an abundance of compliments.

Others loved how the former beauty queen always stayed true to herself and her Xhosa roots.

Here are the best reactions:

its_sasha_msponi said:

“Imagine not being umXhosa. Halaaaaaala uzala kuzolula.”

tildahmaffszw thought Zozibini was getting married:

“For a moment, I thought it was your lobola ceremony.”

coachmba24 commented:

“I love and appreciate the original state of that hut. Please, never demolish it.”

mbaleki_7455 shared:

“I’m here for the rondavel behind you.”

iamlindani.m remarked:

“Post more. We want to see you.”

phindz_ng commented:

“Our landlord looks stunning. Your umbhaco looks stunning. We, as the tenants of your universe approve.”

dumsz_world notes:

“I've missed you, queen.”

Zozi congratulated Bokke

In a related story by Briefly News, Former Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi is proud of the Springboks after their amazing victory in France.

The passionate squad beat New Zealand 12-11 in a tight match that had Mzansi glued to their seats.

Zozibini is just one of the many South Africans who are overjoyed about the huge win by the Bokke. The South African team won many hearts.

